'It's So Scary': Ryan O'Neal's Daughter Breaks Tragic News About Her Father's Home Amid L.A. Wildfires
Ryan O'Neal's daughter confirmed that her late father's home in Malibu was destroyed in the L.A. wildfire tragedy. She shared her reaction to the heartbreaking news; check out!
Ryan O’Neal’s daughter Tatum shared a sad update about her late father’s Malibu estate amid Los Angeles wildfires. The Paper Moon actress confirmed on her Instagram threads that Ryan’s home has been burnt to ashes in L.A. fires.
“It’s the saddest ever so sad I could cry. My father’s house is gone Malibu gone,” she wrote. “Gone gone gone gone. It’s so scary. I am so freaking sad,” she said, reacting to the news in a video on threads.
This devastation took place two years after his tragic passing from “congestive heart failure” in December 2023 at age 82. The destruction caused by the blaze led to over 80,000 people being displaced from their homes. Ricki Lake, Mel Gibson, Paris Hilton, and Heidi Montag are among the celebrities who have lost their properties to fire.
A large number of Hollywood A-listers, including John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Ashley Tisdale, and others, have evacuated their homes due to the high alert.
The wildfires have cost several people their lives, especially those living in the Eaton and Palisades. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s recent report revealed that the death toll has risen to 24 people.