'It’s starting to feel real and the nerves are kicking in a bit,' say lovebirds Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour who are all set to say, I do

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, the sweet couple who stole our hearts on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, have been on quite the journey. Remember that magical moment in August 2019 when Dylan popped the question and Hannah said yes? Well, their love story has been unfolding beautifully ever since.

Finalé à la Paris, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour in France

With their big wedding day just around the corner, the couple has been taking us along on their wedding planning adventure through their social media posts. And as a delightful surprise, they even shared another engagement moment right before the big day. Exciting times are ahead as the wedding is gearing up to take place in none other than Paris, France. In the past week, Godwin and Barbour have landed in France and treated us to a sweet Instagram snapshot. The photo? A heartfelt kiss right in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The romantic French-style wedding is happening this Wednesday. Godwin shared with People, seeing how stunning France is on its own, they decided to make the most of the country's natural beauty by incorporating it into their wedding theme.

Godwin and Barbour's new chapter

Getting ready for the big wedding extravaganza, Godwin spills the beans to People that she's been having a blast collaborating with Pronovias. They've got her strutting her stuff in their gorgeous gowns, playing dress-up with various wedding styles. She confessed, “It was such a fun creative day for the whole team and we wanted to hint at the classic French styles the wedding will have!”

The couple's journey began with an engagement on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. In context of her first engagement, Godwin posted on Instagram, “Although our first engagement was and still is SO special to us, over the past 4 years we’ve talked about having a special little moment just for us in the real world, and @dylanbarbour surprised me and made it happen last week”

Godwin finds herself in a bit of a puzzle when it comes to the idea of getting hitched in Paris. As the big day approaches, the reality sinks in, and those little nervous butterflies start to flutter their wings. She revealed, “It’s starting to feel real and the nerves are kicking in a bit. All good nerves though!”

With a heart full of gratitude, Godwin opens up about the incredible love and backing she's received from their circle of loved ones. She's over the moon about the fact that their family and friends are as thrilled as can be. The icing on the cake? The wedding week isn't just a one-day affair, but a whole bundle of moments waiting to be cherished.

