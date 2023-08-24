'It’s still scary to be a woman': Dua Lipa shares her thoughts on #MeToo and how things have changed since

Dua Lipa, the gifted artist who has been creating a significant impact in the music industry, openly shared her profound perspectives regarding the transformative #MeToo movement and the ever-changing environment for women, as seen in a 2018 conversation with British GQ. The New Rule’s singer delved into the obstacles she encountered as a female artist, illuminating the challenges of earning respect in a predominantly male-centric domain. Underscoring the importance of the #MeToo movement, she commended its role in driving forward women's empowerment within the entertainment sphere.

When Dua Lipa shared her take on #MeToo

Talking about the widespread problem of sexual harassment, Lipa made a striking observation that this kind of behavior had become a deeply rooted part of society's thinking. Despite the advancements brought about by the #MeToo movement, she admitted that the fear women feel when walking alone at night remains.

The Levitating singer confessed, “#MeToo or not, it’s still scary to be a woman and walk down an empty street alone at night on your way home. I have so many memories of times when you get your keys ready in your hand, or you grab your bag, or you pretend to be on the phone… I don’t know if that will ever change.”

In the midst of the ongoing change, Lipa voiced her sense of solidarity with the struggles of fellow women. She astutely observed that the movement was unraveling deeply rooted structures of domination that had persisted for generations.

The spotlight on exploitation, she emphasized, was something she stood firmly against and stated, “We’re slutshamed for everything and anything. Does anyone think of people’s own experiences before attacking them? So, for me, it’s really important to respect women’s choices, whatever they are.”

The Narrative of the New Rules singer

While acknowledging that individuals are coming to recognize that these systems of dominance have persisted for a significant amount of time and this awareness has the potential to bring about change and corrupt the negative male gaze, Lipa also opened up about the pressures of social media. The Levitating singer expressed her concern over the obsession with attaining a flawless image.

She also mentioned her own teenage tales and said, “ When I think of my teenage years, I didn’t care about my looks or my makeup. With the first covers I posted on YouTube, I wasn’t thinking about my image.”

It appears that the New Rules singer is certainly a dedicated advocate for bringing about new norms, even within society as a whole!

