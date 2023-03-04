‘It’s still shocking that that happened’, Here’s what Jimmy Kimmel says about last year’s Oscar incident

Jimmy Kimmel is preparing to host the 2023 Oscars ceremony for the third time on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. which will be live on ABC. Kimmel says that he is still not over the last year incident at the Oscars. Kimmel is referring to an incident when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock hard across the face as the latter joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Here is everything you need to know.

Jimmy Kimmel on 2022 Oscars incident

In an interview with PEOPLE, Jimmy Kimmel said, ‘It's still shocking that that happened’. Kimmel said that for something like this incident to occur outside of The Maury Povich Show is really shocking and for it to happen on Oscars further magnifies the issues to ‘million times’.

Jimmy Kimmel further adds that this incident is something that everyone regrets and hopefully everyone moves past it. After sometime, this slapping moment would be looked at like a weird moment from which everyone learns.

Kimmel said that he has not spoken to Will Smith after the slapping incident but he did reach out to Chris Rock. Jimmy commended Chris for his reaction after getting slapped on the stage. He says that Chris Rock should be proud of himself on how he maintained his calm after getting slapped on the stage. The television show host further adds, ‘Chris's grandchildren, I hope, will still be proud of that when he's dead and gone’.

Over this slapping incident, Will Smith was heavily criticized and was banned from Oscars for ten years. The actor later issued an apology to Chris Rock while calling his behavior inexcusable and unacceptable. In the past year, Rock only addressed this incident briefly and will talk about it on his upcoming Netflix comedy special.

ALSO READ: Jimmy Kimmel apologises to Quinta Brunson after facing backlash for his Emmys bit during her awards speech