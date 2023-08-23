'It's super intense': Zendaya talks about Challengers with Josh O'Connor; gives details about plot and characters

Zendaya and Josh O'Connor are about to be in a film together called Challengers. The two actors are very well known in the industry, O'Connor portrayed Prince Charles in The Crown, and Zendaya is well known for her roles in MCU, and Dune. In a recent interview, the two sat together to talk about their upcoming project, and what it took to shoot the emotionally charged scenes. Here's what they said.

Zendaya and Josh O'Connor talk about Challenger

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the thriller is described as psychological and profoundly emotional features O'Connor portraying the character of Patrick. He takes on the role of a once-promising professional tennis player who now finds himself drained and overwhelmed. The narrative revolves around his entanglement in a turbulent love triangle involving his former friend, Art played by Mike Faist, and his ex-girlfriend, Tashi, played by Zendaya.

In an interview with Vman, the 33-year-old lauded the director of the 2024 movie. He said, "Luca just brings something out. It’s not just a tennis movie or a movie about a love triangle, it’s psychological, it’s emotional, it’s grief, it’s everything." The Spiderman actress agreed, "It’s super intense. I would agree. There’s a script on paper, which is obviously super fun, but there are layers that you can play with in real life." Zendaya explained, "I think we can both agree on the fact that I think you’re a great person, but I don’t think you’re anything like Patrick [O'connor's character]. And that’s the fun, you know?"

Josh O'conner's nomadic life

Josh O'conner's star is on the rise, with his role in The Crown, and the upcoming Challengers, everything is looking to be set for the actor, but he can't wait to go back to his normal life. He said, "I love that I can go make a movie like Challengers with you guys and then I can go off and live in my van by a lake." Zendaya revealed that the 33-year-old did the movie with her, and went on back to live his "nomadic, beautiful life." The God's Own Country actor admitted that he had an "insane apartment" in Boston while he was filming Challengers, but then he revealed went back to his "camper van."

Meanwhile, the two in earlier interviews praised their director for making the sensual scenes, not sexual, and the approach he took to portray Tennish in a metaphorical sense.

