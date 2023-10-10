‘It’s the best audition I’ve ever done’: When Tom Holland improvised audition with Robert Downey Jr. for USD 1.1 Billion movie

In Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series, Tom Holland talked about his audition for the role of Spider-Man in 'Captain America: Civil War.' Despite his agent asking him to stick strictly to the script, Holland chose to ignore him and ended up improvising with Robert Downey Jr. Captain America: Civil War ended up grossing $1,153,296,293 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Tom Holland's audition process for Spiderman

Tom Holland's audition process for Spider-Man was seven months long, it included six auditions. His final audition was with none other than Robert Downey Jr., who portrayed Iron Man. Downey started improvising from the audition and Tom Holland went with it. "It's the best audition I've ever done. Him and I were riffing off each other. My agents told me that Marvel likes you to learn the words exactly — you can't improvise. And then, on the first take, Downey just completely changed the scene," Holland said.

Tom Holland on trusting his instincts

Tom completely ignored his agents' advice about improvising. Holland said, "We started riffing with each other, and I mean, to sound like a bit of a dick, I rang my mum afterwards and was like, 'I think I've got it.'" The Spiderman actor continued, "By that point, it had been an amazing enough of an experience that if I hadn't got the part, I would've felt like I'd at least achieved something to get to that point," he said.

After the audition with Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland didn't hear anything back for about six weeks but eventually, he was called back for another audition with Chris Evans a.k.a. Captain America.

