‘It's the best thing…’: When Robert Downey Jr. revealed he was ‘confident’ about winning an Academy Award

There has been no doubt about the acting capabilities of Robert Downey Jr. as he has always shocked the audiences with his work. Being one of the finest actors of the generation, RDJ has yet to receive an Academy Award but has a nomination under the category of the Best Actor award. However, the MCU star once shared his confidence that he would take home an Academy Award before he died.

Robert Downey Jr. shared his opinion on winning an Oscar

The Iron Man actor said, "I'm probably one of the best" while talking about his talent. In a profile story for GQ , he said that he is 100 percent sure that there's an Oscar in his future. Robert Downey Jr said, "But it's not that big a deal. It's not like this is the greatest swath or generation of actors that has ever come down the pike." He was pretty much destined for an Oscar and hoped that The Judge had a great shot. "I'm young enough, and I'm running down being occupied with these kind of genre movies, close enough. Even the next thing we're doing with the missus, I'm so confident about it. It's the best script the studio has; it's the best thing I've read in years," added the actor.

Unfortunately, the movie only made $47 million at the box office, a flop by movie studio standards. "Look, even if I don't get one directly, eventually they're just going to have to give me one when I get old. So no matter how you slice it, I'm getting one," added the Oscar-nominated actor.

How many Oscars does Robert Downey Jr have?

As of writing, the talented actor has two Academy Award nominations but no wins. In his career, Robert Downey Jr was nominated for the coveted Best Actor award for his role in Chaplin in 1992, and then for Best Supporting Actor in 2009 for his role in Tropic Thunder. However, the hopes are high after his powerful performance as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer . The movie garnered him a lot of awards show buzz and a win is still possible down the line for the actor.

