'It's the real thing': Report sheds light on Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's romance amidst US Open sighting and public makeouts

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been trending ever since they made their rumored months-long romance public at Beyonce's birthday concert. Videos of them making out and getting cozy instantly went viral, and they were already people could talk about with tweets about them raking in engagement in millions. After months of keeping things low-key, this was their first proper public outing and it was an instant hit among netizens online.

The reality star and the actor then followed it up with more public appearances including attending a fashion event and canoodling at the star-studded US Open. Speculations about their relationship were rife as people wondered if this was a PR relationship, but it seems like their public sightings are turning the tide of public opinion. New reports are giving insight into their blooming relationship. Here's what we know about Kylie and Timothee's equation.

ALSO READ: Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet 'keeping things casual'? Here's everything we know

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's romance

A source told Page Six, "I think it's the real thing. They are very good at communicating with each other in a coupley sort of way that makes this feel like the real thing more so than all the PDA." For the unversed, Kylie and Timothee's latest public spotting was the US Open match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. The two looked loved up as they kissed, laughed, held each other, and enjoyed the game together on Sunday, September 10.

Kylie even played with Timothee's hair as they watched the match play out at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 26-year-old Kylie Cosmetics Founder and the 27-year-old Dune star also attended Haider Ackermann and Augustinus Bader's private New York Fashion Week dinner on Friday. Videos of them sitting by the candlelit table were doing the rounds online. Prior to this, they made it official at Beyonce’s hit Renaissance tour concert at the SoFi Stadium.

The singer's birthday concert was also attended by several other stars including Hailey and Justin Bieber, Zendaya and Tom Holland, Kylie's half-sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and her mother Kris Jenner. The entrepreneur's former boyfriend Travis Scott was also seen at the concert. They have two children together, namely 5-year-old Stormi and 1-year-old Aire.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's relationship

Prior to the public outing, Kylie and Timothee kept their romance private for months, only being spotted arriving at each other's house or going for a quick taco run. They reportedly met during Jean Paul Gaultier's fashion show in Paris in January this year. As per previous reports, the two are growing stronger as they take their relationship forward slowly and steadily. Videos of their recent outings have gone viral online as netizens devour the content.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner channels cottagecore vibes; enjoys champagne and croissants wearing strapless white sundress on Italian vacation