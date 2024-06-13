‘It’s The Second Chance’: Daniel Francis Opens Up About His Character Lord Marcus Anderson

This article contains spoilers.

Daniel Francis is excited about his character, Lord Marcus Anderson, who is finding love again in Bridgerton. In season 3, Marcus and Lady Violet Bridgerton (played by Ruth Gemmell) decide to sort out their personal lives before starting a relationship.

After repairing his relationship with his sister, Lady Danbury, and Violet's daughter, who is getting married, Marcus and Violet share a dance.

The joy of rediscovery

People who know him well told PEOPLE that it’s quite fun for Daniel to see how they are getting on. For example, he simply said that he feels the process has been like a discovery.

The story is so special, according to the actor, since it talks about chances that come twice, unlike before in Bridgerton. They are pretty confident, although when they are alone together, Marcus and Violet feel slightly uneasy. This slight unease adds charm to their process of rediscovery.

Marcus revealed in the first half of the season that his first marriage lacked love. However, Violet truly loved her late spouse, Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, who died prior to their youngest child being born. As such, this also means both characters deserve happiness, even after moments of losing their life partners.

ALSO READ: 6 Biggest Takeaways from Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2

Looking into the future

Francis hopes viewers see that second chances at love do exist. He is curious about how Marcus and Violet's journey will unfold, especially since their story isn't in the original novels. When asked about a potential season focused on Violet, Francis is enthusiastic. According to him, there’s an adored motherly character whose children have always come first before her own desires.

Advertisement

Now that she has grown up with children leaving home as soon as possible, Francis thinks it would be sad for Violet not to have someone around her. It would be lovely if Violet would fall in love all over again

Bridgerton season 3 is streaming now on Netflix, showcasing these touching moments of rediscovery and second chances.

ALSO READ: We’ve Been Rooting For Them’: Executive Producer Betsy Beers On Magic Behind Bridgerton’s Success