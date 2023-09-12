‘It's the worst thing’: When Emily Blunt voiced her opinion on being ‘bored’ of female lead roles

Emily Blunt has been making headlines for the very right reasons. From her gripping and outstanding performance in Pain Hustlers and Oppenheimer, the actress has received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience all around. It's safe to say the actress has been a fan favorite ever since her part in Devil Wears Prada. The actress is known for leading films and having strong female lead characters. But did you know Blunt is bored of such scripts? Yes, you read that correctly. In a 2022 interview with The Telegraph, the actress voiced her opinions regarding strong female characters in scripts.

Emily Blunt revealed she is bored of strong female lead scripts

In a 2022 interview with The Telegraph, actress Emily Blunt criticized the phrase "strong female lead" and stated that she was bored with getting scripts with her character classified as a strong female lead. She said, "It's the worst thing ever when you open a script and read the words strong female lead. I roll my eyes at it. I've already left. I'm getting bored. Those parts are meant to be really stern, and you spend the entire time acting tough and saying difficult things."

Blunt claimed that her role as Cornelia in the Western vengeance series The English was far more surprising than the simplistic, strong female lead title suggested. The actress said, "She's innocent without being naive, and that makes her a force to be reckoned with."

The English portrayed Blunt as a frontier widow determined to avenge her son's death. Blunt further explained, "I love a character with a secret. And I admired Cornelia's buoyancy, hopefulness, and candor. She breaks Eli's silence, and their disagreements go away because they need each other to survive. That impressed me very much."

Blunt joined a rising number of female performers who have spoken out against the strong female lead designation.

Emily Blunt recently attended the US Open with her husband and kids

As reported by People, on Friday, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski took their daughters to the US Open. Emily and John made the US Open a family affair on Friday, bringing their two kids, Hazel, who is 9 years old, and Violet, who is 6 years old, to watch the tennis events.

The four-person family was spotted in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, taking in the action. Throughout the event, Blunt was highly demonstrative, applauding and yelling at points. The kids were having a good time as well, drinking and snuggling with their parents.

Violet, dressed in a blue floral print frock, sat on her father's lap, while Hazel, dressed in a baseball cap, chatted with her mother throughout the pauses. However on the Table for Two podcast with Bruce Bozzi Blunt revealed she will be taking a year off from acting to focus on being a mother.

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt had a great year as she gained a lot of applause for her role in Christopher Nolan’s directorial debut Oppenheimer, and the Devil Wears Prada actress was also seen in the new Netflix original film Pain Hustlers, which came out yesterday, September 11, 2023.

