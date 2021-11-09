But it's true: Pete Davidson subtly REACTS to Kim Kardashian romance rumours amid talk show appearance

Pete Davidson subtly addressed rumours surrounding his friendship with beauty mogul Kim Kardashian. During his appearance at Seth Meyer's Late Night Show, the SNL comedian, 27 addressed the various headlines that he has garnered over the weeks but didn't approach the topic directly.

When Meyers said that he wanted to confirm if the news is "real or a rumour," Davidson chimed in stating that he wanted to speak about the same. "This is something you’ve been reading a lot about in the press. We appreciate you doing it here," Meyers noted, as the audience cheered.

Davidson then stated that people have been whispering around him lately and making eyes! After noting so, the actor shocked the audience with his reply. "But it is true," he said. However, quickly changing the topic, Pete said that the rumours about his show coming up on Tubi are true! "I do have a show on Tubi coming out. The Tubi. A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi, but it’s a real thing," Davidson jokingly answered.

Ever since the picture of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson holding hands during a roller coaster ride at a theme park surfaced online, fans have been eager to find out whether they are indeed in a relationship. Recently, Kim's estranged husband shocked netizens stating that Kim is "still" his wife, and their kids don't want them to separate. However, Kim herself hasn't addressed any of the rumours surrounding her, and neither has she responded to Kanye's statement about him not having received divorce papers from her as yet.

