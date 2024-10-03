'It's Unfortunate': Sabrina Carpenter Opens Up About Facing The Same Backlash As Britney Spears For Embracing Her Sexuality

Decades may have gone by, but women in music are still being bashed for the same things, per Sabrina Carpenter, the newest pop sensation. The singer, 25, who earned a spot on the Time 100 Next list by virtue of her catapult to fame following the success of her latest singles Espresso and Please, Please, Please, spoke to the publication for their cover story, where she opened up about being vilified for embracing her sexuality. The Disney alum equated her experiences to the treatment that Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera have received over the years.

When asked if she received the same type of commentary as her predecessors, Carpenter told the publication, “No, I definitely get that as well.”

While she believes pop stars before her, including Spears, Aguilera, Madonna, and Rihanna, helped shape public opinion, there are still a few critics who persist, particularly when it comes to her stage outfits.

“You’ll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing,” said Carpenter. “And to that I just say, don’t come to the show, and that’s OK.”

The Nonsense singer further expressed, “It’s unfortunate that it’s ever been something to criticize because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing.” Carpenter believes that if dressing a certain way gives the artist the confidence to perform, then that’s what they’ve got to do.

She also discussed what it’s like to be on the receiving end of constant social media criticism. Sharing advice she received from her friends, Carpenter expressed that whenever she feels angry over getting hate for something someone else would easily get away with doing, she reminds herself she is the only one looking for negative comments about herself, while other people in her life remain oblivious to it.

The latest issue of TIME 100 Next also features a sweet tribute to the Girl Meets World alum, penned by fellow Disney star Aguilera, 43. Carpenter “proves great things come in small packages,” says the Genie in a Bottle singer, while explaining that she understands what it takes to survive and rise in an industry that demands so much from a person.

Aguilera and Carpenter recently collaborated on a reimagined version of her hit song What a Girl Wants.

