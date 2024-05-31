'It's Very Uncomfortable': Jennifer Aniston Opens Up On The Discomfort Of Kissing Strangers During Auditions

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Hollywood film industry. Since launching her career in showbiz, she has delivered powerful performances one after another, often leaving audiences star-struck with her unmatched acting skills.

However, acting jobs are difficult, as she recently shared her thoughts on the discomfort actors may feel when kissing strangers during auditions. In addition, Aniston also recalled how actress Nicole Kidman helped her and supported her during difficult times when they were filming Dennis Dugan's romantic comedy movie Just Go With It.

Jennifer Aniston on the discomfort of kissing strangers during auditions

In a recent roundtable discussion with THR, Jennifer Aniston joined Sofia Vergara, Nicole Kidman, Brie Larson, Jodie Foster, and Naomi Watts to discuss their acting jobs and more. While speaking with the outlet, Aniston shared her views on the discomfort actors experience when kissing strangers during auditions.

Advertisement

She said, "When you’re in an audition room, you’re already at a disadvantage." The actress added, "Maybe you’d have chemistry with this person if you were in a different environment and not, like, 'Create chemistry. Ready? Go!”'

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston Puts On Producer's Hat For Reboot Of 1980s Comedy 9 To 5; Here's What We Know So Far

The Murder Mystery movie star further admitted that she is 'terrible' at giving auditions, noting, "I’m a terrible auditioner, always was. I waitressed forever before I could finally get something, which was a Bob’s Big Boy commercial."

She continued, "So, if you’re a nervous auditioner, to begin with, to then say, “Now let’s have you make out with a complete stranger,” it’s very uncomfortable."

Despite Jennifer Aniston's belief that she is not good at auditions, her fans may disagree as when she's acting on-screen, one can't help but fall in love with her performances.

Jennifer Aniston reveals how Nicole Kidman helped her during difficult times

Jennifer Aniston also mentioned how actress Nicole Kidman, who was also part of the roundtable, supported her during difficult times. Aniston recalled that while filming the romantic comedy Just Go With It in Hawaii, her co-star Kidman helped her through difficult situations.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Nothing Was Not Exciting': Jennifer Aniston Talks About FRIENDS; Says 'It Was Magic'

Advertisement

She said, "When we did that movie in Hawaii [2011’s Just Go With It], you helped me out on a lot of hard things that I was going through. Just to have that community, it’s very helpful."

Jennifer Aniston has starred in several iconic movies, including Marley & Me, Picture Perfect, We're the Millers, and more.