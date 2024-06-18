‘It's Wonderful’: Boy Meets World Actress Trina McGee Shares About Her Pregnancy Calling It ‘Completely Natural’

Trina McGee, 54, has done phenomenal work throughout her decades-long career. She has worked on projects like Boy Meets The World, Friday After Next, and Daylight. The actress has stolen the hearts of her fans with her brilliant acting skills.

McGee surprised everyone when she announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child. This will be the first child for her and her husband, Marcello Thedford. She shares three children, Ramia, Langston, and Ezra with her ex, Courland Davis. The actress now spoke about her fourth pregnancy journey with People.

Trina McGee calls her pregnancy a ‘Miracle’

While talking with the outlet, McGee said, “I just kept saying, 'Is this really happening?' I still do that. 'Is this really happening?' But it is.” She added that she would get sick or do something weird that had to do with pregnancy.

The actress continued, “And I'm remembering all the other times when I was pregnant, you know, 25 years ago, and I'm like, wow, this is it. This is really happening. It's wonderful. It's great."

While making a comparison with her previous pregnancies, The Birdcage actress said that it feels “like a miracle.” McGee further said that this is more intentional.

The actress reflected back on her previous pregnancies and said that she had all of her kids during her “thriving” career. She added that her oldest daughter, Ramia was in her stomach when she did a guest spot on A Different World. Her second oldest son Langston was in her belly when she was on Martin and Sinbad. Her last child, Ezra was born while she worked on The Boys Meet World.

Trina McGee is completely okay with not knowing her baby’s sex

The actress does not know the gender of her soon-to-be-born baby. She is currently 12 weeks pregnant and has not yet decided what to name her baby.

She told the outlet, “That's more of an indigenous African tradition. You want to see who the child is, and then you want to name it according to that strength.” The actress shared that many of her friends from Africa address her as Kaway after getting to know her. Kaway means Warrior.

Calling it a family joke, McGee stated that currently they just call the baby Sonny X as her husband; Thedford wants a boy.

