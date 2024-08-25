‘It's Wrong. It's Disgusting': Jenna Ortega Says The World Has To 'Deal With The Consequences' Of AI; Reveals 'Terrifying' Incidents

Jenna Ortega, best known for her performance in Wednesday, talked about her unsettling experiences with the darker aspects of the internet in a recent edition of The New York Times podcast The Interview. She focused on social media and artificial intelligence (AI). Ortega shared how AI has harmed her life and voiced her extreme hate for it.

She related a traumatic event that occurred when she was fourteen years old, mentioning that she was urged to sign up for Twitter. But this choice put her in an unsettling situation where she saw altered, sexual pictures of herself as a young girl floating around the internet. Ortega highlighted the serious effects that such digital misuse may have on young people by calling the situation "terrifying" and "corrupt."

Her remarks shed light on the larger issue of internet exploitation and the ethical challenges faced by digital technologies. Ortega underlined that once these destructive tools and content are publicly available, they are difficult to manage or undo.

She described the current condition of the internet as having unlocked "Pandora's box," and society is now dealing with the consequences. Despite social media networks' efforts to fight abusive content, Ortega's case highlights the continued struggle to secure online safety and privacy.

In Ortega's opinion, artificial intelligence (AI) holds enormous potential, especially for the medical field. She called the use of AI in the early diagnosis of breast cancer a "beautiful" accomplishment that demonstrated how technology can improve people's lives. She was impressed by this talent.

However, Ortega expressed concerns about the possibility of AI being misused, stressing the necessity of AI being driven by good intentions to optimize advantages and minimize hazards.

Ortega's social media struggles and withdrawal

Ortega also discussed her difficult experiences with social media, including her choice to remove her X (previously Twitter) account. She described a disturbing occurrence from when she was only 12 years old, claiming that her first direct message on the app was an uninvited sexual photo from a male.

This unpleasant interaction was only the start of a troubling pattern, with Ortega getting several inappropriate and repulsive images, particularly after her appearance in the popular series Wednesday drew her further exposure.

The influx of such explicit content overwhelmed Ortega, prompting her to delete her account two or three years ago. Despite suggestions that maintaining the account would help her public image, Ortega believed that the negative experiences outweighed any potential benefits.

The speaker described her encounters with social media and public participation, elaborating on how her attempts to express her opinions on politics, personal issues, or professional goals were often met with opposition.

She was deeply troubled and felt uncomfortable and disheartened by the negative responses she received. She started to feel really unhappy as a result of the constant negativity's negative effects on her mental health.

Recognizing the negative impact these interactions were having on her life, she decided to make a significant change. One day, she realized that continuing to engage with these toxic platforms was no longer worth the emotional cost. This epiphany prompted her to withdraw from social media, focusing instead on her mental health and avoiding the distressing environment she had been experiencing.

