ITZY member Yeji opens up on why she didn't want to be the leader when the girl group was first formed

ITZY let their vulnerable sides out in an emotional video titled Letters to MIDZY which accompanied their Not Shy comeback. Moreover, Yeji poured her heart out revealing why she originally did not want to be the leader of the popular girl group.

It's been a day since ITZY made their big comeback by releasing their third EP titled Not Shy and MIDZY can't get enough of their idols. The title track of the same name has very fun, boss vibes attached to it as the message is all about being confident and expressing yourself. As an accompanying video to their comeback, the quintet got serious and spoke candidly about their insecurities and struggles that they have faced as a girl group and as individuals. To see the members' vulnerable sides was definitely a tear-jerking experience for their fans. Titled Letters to MIDZY, leader Yeji revealed that all the emotions that she had bottled up inside her turned toxic.

The 20-year-old rapper shared that she often feels sorry for herself while lamenting on why she keeps everything to herself and why she's struggling alone by not expressing how she truly feels. Yeji added that feeling sorry for herself made her feel even more awful. "When the team was first formed, I was thinking, 'I hope I’m not the leader.' It’s because I’m not blunt or someone who can easily say what needs to be said. I felt pressure about that and a great sense of responsibility," Yeji confessed while smiling, via Soompi.

Yeji also recalled the emotional times when she would burst into tears while talking with her ITZY bandmates. "I was really thankful when the members told me that I don’t have to carry all of the responsibility, that they can help me and that I don’t need to go through a hard time on my own because we’re all members of the group," Yeji recounted grateful for the members. Moreover, Yeji showed off the pretty diary gifted to her by Lia and admitted that she began writing diary entries last year as she doesn't have a place to properly express herself. "When I went to write, I was thinking, let's try to be completely honest with my feelings," Yeji admitted.

Watch ITZY's Letter to MIDZY below:

We can all agree that Yeji is a terrific leader, right MIDZY?!

