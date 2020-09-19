IU celebrates her 12th debut anniversary by dishing details on new album; Gives tiny update on her film Dream

During a special V Live session to celebrate her 12th debut anniversary, IU spoke candidly about her new album as well as her upcoming film Dream.

IU celebrated her 12th anniversary on September 18, 2020, by hosting a special V Live session where the singer/actress got candid with her fans, known as Uaena, about her journey in the industry, her upcoming projects including Dream as well as revealing details about her new album. The 28-year-old confessed that making an album is hard but since it's her first full album that she's made in a while, there's a lot more to think about.

IU disclosed that there will be a lot of collaborations with new composers that she hasn't worked with before. While she hasn't got all the songs together yet, she's at the stage where she's meeting and discussing with a lot of people. "I'm also working hard at writing songs. As you might know, I have tough standards for my songs so there are many tracks that won't make it on the album. However, I'm writing as much as possible and also deleting as much as possible," the Eight singer shared, via Soompi, with Uaena. Moreover, IU teased that the concept will be fancy and that she's contemplating about it being an album with a high budget.

When it comes to Lee Byeong-heon's Dream, in which she stars alongside Park Seo-joon and Lee Hyun-woo, IU disclosed that they have done a lot of filming for the movie but she's not sure how far they've gotten.

"Thankfully, I've received so many scripts that I can’t read them all. I'm very carefully reading scripts, and I haven't decided on anything yet. I'll choose a project that I'm confident about and that I think you will like," IU added.

The Hotel del Luna star hopes that she can do a fan meeting next year during her 13th anniversary while also wishing to reunite with her fandom in good health after getting through this difficult time. She promised to stay healthy while telling her fans to stay healthy as well.

As a parting message to Uaena, IU dedicated her debut anniversary to her loyal fandom who have been by her side watching over her for 12 years. She congratulated and thanked her fans.

IU also shared some adorable photos of herself celebrating her 12th debut anniversary on Instagram. Check them out below:

Congratulations IU! Here's to many more years of being mesmerised by your singing talent and acting chops!

