IU munching on a croissant is an adorable sight as OH MY GIRL sends customised food truck to the sets of Dream

IU has a busy schedule ahead of her as the actress and singer is currently shooting for Dream, in which she stars alongside Park Seo-joon and Lee Hyun-woo. Directed by Lee Byeong-heon of Extreme Job fame, Dream is IU's debut feature film. The 27-year-old actress will be seen playing the role of Lee So-min, a producing director, who wants to achieve success by making a documentary on football coach Yoon Hong-dae and his team, who are trying to win the Homeless World Cup, an international soccer event.

As IU is neck-deep shooting for Dream, the Eight singer was pleasantly surprised to receive a sweet gift from OH MY GIRL, which was a customised coffee truck sent over to the sets of her movie. It was recently when IU covered the Korean girl group's song Dolphin for her YouTube series, IU's Homebody Signal. Taking to her Instagram page, the Hotel del Luna star shared several photos of herself posing in front of the coffee truck making the heart gesture while also cutely munching on a croissant.

IU looked adorable as she adorned a white brown checkered shirt which was paired with white pants and matching sneakers while her hair was tied in a messy ponytail.

According to Soompi's English translation, the banners of the truck, as written by OH MY GIRL, read as, "OH MY GIRL is rooting for IU, who is shining the brightest in this moment," and "Good luck to all of the cast, producers, staff and IU, whom we love!"

An ecstatic IU wrote in her caption, "Thanks to the surprise from the OH MY GIRL members, I’m wide awake and breakfast is taken care of!! Thank you."

We adore IU's chirpiness and how!

Meanwhile, Dream is slated for a 2021 release.

