IU & Park Seo Joon start filming 'Dream'; Eight singer shares her thoughts on working with Itaewon Class star

IU and Park Seo Joon have begun filming for their new commercial movie titled Dream. This marks the K-Pop singer's first commercial film.

While her song with BTS singer Suga titled Eight is ruling the musical charts, IU has dived into her first commercial film project. The singer has begun work on Dream (working title). Lee Ji-Eun shares the screen with Park Seo Joon. The actor has been in the news lately for his brilliant performance in Itaewon Class. The movie is helmed by "Extreme Job” director Lee Byung Hun. The story revolves around a team of people trying their luck at an annual international soccer event called the Homeless World Cup.

The team kicked-off the filming a few days ago. Soompi shared photos from their cast's reading session. Seo Joon and IU are engrossed in the reading session. While we cannot wait to watch the two stars' chemistry on the big screen, the singer revealed she is excited about the project.

"I’m so happy to be working with actors and cast members who are always warm and welcoming and whom I have so much to learn from," she said, as per the South Korean entertainment news portal. The "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?" star too expressed his excitement of working with the director. "I’m excited for the time I’ll be spending as Hong Dae. I’ll do my best to deliver a great film to viewers," he said.

Seo Joon plays a professional soccer player who was caught in an incident that forces him into the life of a coach to train a team. Apart from IU and Seo Joon, Dream also stars Lee Hyun Woo. Hyun Woo is no stranger to IU and Seo Joon. The actor is not only friends with both the stars but has also appeared in IU's music videos "You and I” and “Above the Time."

Dream is targetting a 2021 release.

