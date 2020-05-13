  1. Home
IU reacts to BTS leader RM's compliment to Eight featuring Suga; Opens up about working with Yoongi

BTS Suga and IU dropped their new song Eight last week. The singer has now reacted to BTS leader RM's reaction to the song.
282577 reads Mumbai Updated: May 14, 2020 11:34 am
IU and Suga's collaboration Eight released last week and it has been shattering records. The soothing number has been well-received by the ARMY and IU's fans. But before the song became a fan favourite, Eight had already found an admirer in BTS leader RM. Days before Eight released, Yoongi and RM revealed that Namjoon has already heard the song. The Bangtan Boys discussed the song on the VLive where Namjoonie said he liked the song. 

"I’ve heard it! It’s really good. It’s a song to listen to while driving. I don’t have my driver’s license, but as soon as I heard it, I thought it was a perfect driving song. I think that many people will listen to it for a long time," RM said, as per a report in Soompi. IU recently watched the live and reacted to the Rap Monster's statement. "He gave me such a big compliment," she said, addressing his statement, as reported by Soompi. 

The K-Pop singer also opened up about working with Yoongi. She revealed the music composing process was smooth. “As Suga said here, the production process went really quickly. We didn’t spend a long time thinking hard about it. Suga sent me a track, I wrote a melody and sent it to him," she said. "It really worked like that, in one go. Then we recorded it right away. I was so thankful," IU added. 

In the VLive, Suga shared similar details. "The production process was very smooth so there wasn’t a lot of back-and-forth. I wrote the beat and the melody came quickly after that. After I finished working on it, I listened to it a lot. After I finish working on a song, after it’s released, I don’t usually listen to it. Because I can only hear the things that I wish I could do better. The moment it leaves my hands, I think the song belongs to the listeners," he said. 

If you could describe Eight in one word, what would it be? Let us know in the comments below. 

Anonymous 2 hours ago

I love it.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

안녕(annyeong) It's both hello and goodbye! It's quite a simple song with lots of emotions....

Anonymous 7 hours ago

This song makes me wanna see jonghyun and sulli again! :')

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Melancholic

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Loss of a loved one

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Lisa of a loved one

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Suga...magic.in IU

Anonymous 17 hours ago

An epic song

Anonymous 21 hours ago

His name is RM not Rap Monster

Anonymous 21 hours ago

He doesn't want to be called Rap monster, hence he made it RM right?

Anonymous 21 hours ago

RM stands for rap monster

Anonymous 21 hours ago

Wow!

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Marvellous song that I would never forget.... it's a song that would stay safe in our hearts forever and ever

Anonymous 1 day ago

Memories

Anonymous 1 day ago

Loss.

Anonymous 1 day ago

The song made me think of all the people I lost as a kid. I give me comfort. After listing to it I now have a bit more strength to move forward with my life.

Anonymous 1 day ago

The song is emotional and it has a very deep meaning

Anonymous 1 day ago

It's 2 good I'm going to cry .fantastic

Anonymous 1 day ago

Emotional

Anonymous 1 day ago

beautiful. it's flowy . honestly i wonder if jungkook is jealous tho

Anonymous 1 day ago

As her drummer say on his ig...IU is isnt a singer to be called but a real musician what the right word to describes her...Her song has a deep meaning.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Yeah you are rigth

Anonymous 2 days ago

Beautiful

Anonymous 2 days ago

Nostalgic. It takes us back to the days that we thought would be ours forever.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yea your right as kids we think it is gonna last long

Anonymous 2 days ago

goodbye. the song is a dedication to her friends who passed away and her way of saying goodbye and hoping they are happy and safe and enjoying in the place where they are now.

Anonymous 2 days ago

This comment is so emotional tho. Song reminds me of sulli and hara , I Listen to it often

Anonymous 2 days ago

Longing.

