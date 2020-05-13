IU reacts to BTS leader RM's compliment to Eight featuring Suga; Opens up about working with Yoongi
IU and Suga's collaboration Eight released last week and it has been shattering records. The soothing number has been well-received by the ARMY and IU's fans. But before the song became a fan favourite, Eight had already found an admirer in BTS leader RM. Days before Eight released, Yoongi and RM revealed that Namjoon has already heard the song. The Bangtan Boys discussed the song on the VLive where Namjoonie said he liked the song.
"I’ve heard it! It’s really good. It’s a song to listen to while driving. I don’t have my driver’s license, but as soon as I heard it, I thought it was a perfect driving song. I think that many people will listen to it for a long time," RM said, as per a report in Soompi. IU recently watched the live and reacted to the Rap Monster's statement. "He gave me such a big compliment," she said, addressing his statement, as reported by Soompi.
The K-Pop singer also opened up about working with Yoongi. She revealed the music composing process was smooth. “As Suga said here, the production process went really quickly. We didn’t spend a long time thinking hard about it. Suga sent me a track, I wrote a melody and sent it to him," she said. "It really worked like that, in one go. Then we recorded it right away. I was so thankful," IU added.
In the VLive, Suga shared similar details. "The production process was very smooth so there wasn’t a lot of back-and-forth. I wrote the beat and the melody came quickly after that. After I finished working on it, I listened to it a lot. After I finish working on a song, after it’s released, I don’t usually listen to it. Because I can only hear the things that I wish I could do better. The moment it leaves my hands, I think the song belongs to the listeners," he said.
If you could describe Eight in one word, what would it be? Let us know in the comments below.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
I love it.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
안녕(annyeong) It's both hello and goodbye! It's quite a simple song with lots of emotions....
Anonymous 7 hours ago
This song makes me wanna see jonghyun and sulli again! :')
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Melancholic
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Loss of a loved one
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Lisa of a loved one
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Suga...magic.in IU
Anonymous 17 hours ago
An epic song
Anonymous 21 hours ago
His name is RM not Rap Monster
Anonymous 21 hours ago
He doesn't want to be called Rap monster, hence he made it RM right?
Anonymous 21 hours ago
RM stands for rap monster
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Wow!
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Marvellous song that I would never forget.... it's a song that would stay safe in our hearts forever and ever
Anonymous 1 day ago
Memories
Anonymous 1 day ago
Loss.
Anonymous 1 day ago
The song made me think of all the people I lost as a kid. I give me comfort. After listing to it I now have a bit more strength to move forward with my life.
Anonymous 1 day ago
The song is emotional and it has a very deep meaning
Anonymous 1 day ago
It's 2 good I'm going to cry .fantastic
Anonymous 1 day ago
Emotional
Anonymous 1 day ago
beautiful. it's flowy . honestly i wonder if jungkook is jealous tho
Anonymous 1 day ago
As her drummer say on his ig...IU is isnt a singer to be called but a real musician what the right word to describes her...Her song has a deep meaning.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Yeah you are rigth
Anonymous 2 days ago
Beautiful
Anonymous 2 days ago
Nostalgic. It takes us back to the days that we thought would be ours forever.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yea your right as kids we think it is gonna last long
Anonymous 2 days ago
goodbye. the song is a dedication to her friends who passed away and her way of saying goodbye and hoping they are happy and safe and enjoying in the place where they are now.
Anonymous 2 days ago
This comment is so emotional tho. Song reminds me of sulli and hara , I Listen to it often
Anonymous 2 days ago
Longing.