IU reacts to BTS leader RM's compliment to Eight featuring Suga; Opens up about working with Yoongi

BTS Suga and IU dropped their new song Eight last week. The singer has now reacted to BTS leader RM's reaction to the song.

IU and Suga's collaboration Eight released last week and it has been shattering records. The soothing number has been well-received by the ARMY and IU's fans. But before the song became a fan favourite, Eight had already found an admirer in BTS leader RM. Days before Eight released, Yoongi and RM revealed that Namjoon has already heard the song. The Bangtan Boys discussed the song on the VLive where Namjoonie said he liked the song.

"I’ve heard it! It’s really good. It’s a song to listen to while driving. I don’t have my driver’s license, but as soon as I heard it, I thought it was a perfect driving song. I think that many people will listen to it for a long time," RM said, as per a report in Soompi. IU recently watched the live and reacted to the Rap Monster's statement. "He gave me such a big compliment," she said, addressing his statement, as reported by Soompi.

The K-Pop singer also opened up about working with Yoongi. She revealed the music composing process was smooth. “As Suga said here, the production process went really quickly. We didn’t spend a long time thinking hard about it. Suga sent me a track, I wrote a melody and sent it to him," she said. "It really worked like that, in one go. Then we recorded it right away. I was so thankful," IU added.

In the VLive, Suga shared similar details. "The production process was very smooth so there wasn’t a lot of back-and-forth. I wrote the beat and the melody came quickly after that. After I finished working on it, I listened to it a lot. After I finish working on a song, after it’s released, I don’t usually listen to it. Because I can only hear the things that I wish I could do better. The moment it leaves my hands, I think the song belongs to the listeners," he said.

