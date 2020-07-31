IU reveals Yeo Jin Goo is closest to her ideal man on House On Wheels; Sung Dong Il has a priceless reaction

Hotel Del Luna stars Yeo Jin Goo and IU had a reunion on House On Wheels where fans got a closer look at the duo's friendship.

The recent episode of House On Wheels was everything and more for Hotel Del Luna fans. The Korean reality show airing on tvN saw IU join cast members Sung Dong Il, Kim Hee Won, and Yeo Jin Goo as a guest. It was previously revealed that the actress-singer was invited on the show by her co-star Yeo Jin Goo. In the last episode, IU joined the cast for a fun paragliding adventure. The new episode has now shed light on their friendship.

The two were seen bonding over meals and other activities. During one of their activities, Sung Dong Il got curious about Ji Eun's ideal man. The actor asked her, among the three men on the show, who is the closest to her ideal match. "This is a bit of an absurd question, but later on, you’ll meet someone you love and get married, won’t you? Who would you say is the closest to your ideal type, out of the three of us?” he asked, reported Soompi. IU did not think twice or for that matter even hesitate to name Yeo Jin Goo. "Jin Goo. It’s Jin Goo," she replied.

Her instant response led to a hilarious reaction from Sung Dong Il. "I already knew… but how can she answer without even thinking for a second?” he murmured to himself, jokingly expressing the state of his broken heart. Hours before the incident took place, Jin Goo thanked IU for accepting to appear on the series. "Next time, you have to do me a favor. Since I came here to Mungyeong, how far would you go?” IU got curious. Yeo Jin Goo joked, “If you called for me, I’d even go overseas.” Speaking with Kim Hee Won, IU said, "Jin Goo isn’t usually the type of person who asks for favors, but he asked me, ‘Could you come along?’ I was grateful that he asked me for the favor.”

The cast was then joined by their Hotel Del Luna co-star P.O of Block B. They enjoyed a meal before the five of them - the main cast and the guests - took off in their portable home to a stream in a valley where they played and enjoyed some chicken soup.

