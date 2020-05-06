IU x Suga Eight Music Video: K Pop singer releases her song with BTS Yoongi & it proves RM was right

IU and BTS rapper Suga collaborate on Eight. The music video has been released and it has a refreshing vibe to it.

IU's collab with BTS singer Suga is finally here! The K-Pop singer released her new song titled Eight featuring Yoongi. With a tease shared recently, the full music video of Eight is finally out, and to be honest, it is a refreshing hear. The song starts with IU walking into what appears to a dream recording video and transporting herself into fantasy land. The stunning singer's vocals remind us why we fell in love with the K-Pop star in the first place.

The lyrics revolves around telling a tale of being a 28-year-old. The theme fits perfectly for both IU and Suga since both of them are 28. The video unfolds to feature an adorable 2D animation. Juggling between IU and her animated version, the song doesn't take long to get you hooked to it. Since the song features Yoongi as a collaborator, his part is limited to rap in the middle of the song. Although the portion is small, the BTS rapper leaves a mark in the song.

Check out the song below:

As we hear the song for the third time now, we cannot help but agree with RM. A few days ago, the BTS leader appeared on Suga's Honey FM and revealed he had heard the song. The Bangtan Boys leader revealed Eight is the perfect song to play during a drive. "I’ve heard it! It’s really good. It’s a song to listen to while driving. I don’t have my driver’s license, but as soon as I heard it, I thought it was a perfect driving song. I think that many people will listen to it for a long time," Namjoon said. We absolutely agree! Do you agree with Namjoon? Let us know in the comments below.

Speaking about collaborating with IU, as per a Soompi report, Suga said “I like it. The production process was very smooth so there wasn’t a lot of back-and-forth. I wrote the beat and the melody came quickly after that. After I finished working on it, I listened to it a lot. After I finish working on a song, after it’s released, I don’t usually listen to it. Because I can only hear the things that I wish I could do better. The moment it leaves my hands, I think the song belongs to the listeners.”

