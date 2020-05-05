IU x Suga: K Pop singer drops a futuristic themed Eight teaser video but BTS singer Yoongi is MIA

IU and BTS singer Suga's new song Eight drops this week. Ahead of the release, the K-Pop songstress dropped a teaser video.

BTS singer Suga's "probably busy on Monday". That would explain his absence from the Eight teaser video IU shared on May 4th. Fans of the K-pop singers were in for a surprise when IU dropped the teaser video of the duo's upcoming single. The song was announced a few days ago with the songstress confirming the music video will release on May 6. Ahead of the release, IU released a teaser video and it is unlike anything she's ever presented before.

In the futuristic themed video, IU is seen walking into an empty room, wearing an all-white outfit which was seen in the poster shared last week. She climbs on what seems like an operating table and closes her eyes while the music unfolds. The teaser has IU humming the theme of the music while Yoongi is nowhere to be seen or heard.

IU shared the song on Twitter and wrote, "IU Digital Single <에잇(Prod. & Feat. SUGA of BTS)> MV Teaser." Check it out below:

For the unversed, Suga has composed and co-produced the song with IU. A few lucky fans recently watched the song and couldn't stop gushing about the song. "Wow, the rap part!," a fan exclaimed, speaking of Yoongi's verse. "Sunset at the sea. At the beach. It feels like a song you'd listen to while you relax with a friend and feel the wind." another fan added.

Recently, BTS leader RM joined Suga on his Honey FM where he teased the song. “I’ve heard it! It’s really good. It’s a song to listen to while driving. I don’t have my driver’s license, but as soon as I heard it, I thought it was a perfect driving song. I think that many people will listen to it for a long time," RM said.

"I like it. The production process was very smooth so there wasn’t a lot of back-and-forth. I wrote the beat and the melody came quickly after that. After I finished working on it, I listened to it a lot. After I finish working on a song, after it’s released, I don’t usually listen to it. Because I can only hear the things that I wish I could do better. The moment it leaves my hands, I think the song belongs to the listeners," Suga explained.

Credits :TwitterSoompi

