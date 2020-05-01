IU x Suga Song Eight: K Pop singer drops teaser video of her collab with the BTS rapper; Watch

The moving teaser was shared by IU's official Twitter handle and the fans are going gaga over it. Check it out.

The K-Pop fans are in for a delight as IU collaboration with BTS' Suga has unveiled its moving teaser. The moving teaser was shared by IU's official Twitter handle and the fans are going gaga over it. IU's latest single will be out on May 6, 2020. The digital single called Eight is backed by BTS' Suga, who will also feature in it. This single which brings together BTS member Suga and IU happen to be one of the most highly-anticipated singles of the year. The fans and music lovers of the K-Pop band member are looking forward to May 6, when the single will be out.

The fans of the South Korean singer-songwriter, IU are very intrigued about her collaboration with Suga. IU's agency called EDAM Entertainment Official had revealed about this much-awaited collaboration between the two artists. Now, the fans of the duo across the globe are eagerly waiting to see what's on offer. The fans are very excited as both the artists are amongst the much-loved artist from the music world. News reports, strongly suggest that IU has taken a turn from her original style of music for this single, which only further adds to the excitement among the music lovers.

Check out the video:

K-pop fans and music lovers took to their social media handles to express their joy about IU and Suga, collaboration on a single. The fans also made sure that #IUxSUGA starts floating on social media platforms.

