IU x Suga's Eight vs Younha x RM's Winter Flower: Which BTS member collaboration is your favourite? VOTE NOW

The one thing admirable, besides the many, many more things, about BTS is the fact that not only do ARMY get to see their collective musical talent but their individual charms as well. While we have countless BTS songs to obsess over, many times, we see the members delve into solo work and collaborations with other artists as well. Whether it be RM, Suga and J-Hope releasing their own mixtapes or even collaborating with the likes of Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki.

Recently, Suga collaborated with IU for a song titled Eight, the music video of which was unveilled yesterday for the world to consume. Given how IU and Yoongi are of the same age, 28, the song is nothing short of a heartbreaking tune about how "forever is a sandcastle." In what Namjoon referred to as a drive song, we see IU's powerful vocal take center stage with a brief but effective rap verse by Suga, who has also co-produced and co-written Eight.

Breaking chart records all around the world, Eight earned both IU and Suga their first solo #1 spot on the US iTunes Chart, defeating Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce's Savage Remix.

On the other hand, another BTS member collaboration that was a huge hit amongst fans was Younha and RM's Winter Flower. The collab sheds light on mental health and gives a realistic point of view of what endeavours while in a contradictory state of mind. Moreover, Namjoon helped co-write the gorgeous lyrics of Winter Flower, which has lyrics like, "They say life is full of paradox. All you gotta do is gettin' used to this marathon." Just like Eight, Winter Flower too secured the #1 spot on the US iTunes Chart trumping Justin Bieber's Yummy.

For Younha, in particular, the singer became the first female Korean soloist to achieve the top spot on the US iTunes Chart with Winter Flower, with IU following suit with Eight.

This begs the question; which BTS member collaboration is your favourite - Eight or Winter Flower? Vote below and even let us know your picks in the comments section below.

