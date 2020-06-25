IU's agency assures to protect singer & Uaena in an update on legal action against malicious commenters

IU's agency EDAM Entertainment has shared an update on the legal action against malicious commenters. The company promised to protect the singer and the fandom supporting her.

Earlier this year, IU's agency EDAM Entertainment revealed they were taking against malicious commenters. They had previously revealed that they are taking legal action against those spreading malicious comments, which include spreading false information, sexual harassment and defamation of character, about IU online. Now, the agency has given Uaena (her fandom) an update on the process. In an elaborate statement, EDAM revealed that they have collected evidence against these online abusers and filed multiple complaints submitted for investigation through a law firm.

The agency also revealed that a few of these attackers have been charged "with being in contempt of the penal code regarding defamation." There are also other attackers who have been summoned for investigation. The agency revealed that they received help and evidence from fans which have helped in the investigation. "As EDAM Entertainment, we will work hard in order to create only happy moments for IU and Uaena (fandom name) in future. As always, thank you," the agency statement said.

Read the whole statement below:

Hello, this is EDAM Entertainment. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the fans who support and love IU.

We previously issued a statement about our regular implementation of legal action against malicious and defamatory comments regarding our artist IU, which include malicious slander, spreading false rumors, sexual harassment, privacy violations, and personal attacks. We will now give an update about our progress in this matter.

On the basis of evidence collected through our own monitoring, as well as evidence sent to us by fans, the agency has filed multiple complaints for investigation through a law firm.

Some of these attackers, who posted several malicious comments and engaged in excessive slander, were charged with being in contempt of the penal code regarding defamation. These crimes were severe enough that the judge authorized the prosecution to give a more severe fine than the recommended fine. Several other attackers have been summoned for investigation and are currently being processed.

As we previously stated, the agency will not stop here and will continue to actively collect evidence and monitor the situation and respond with strong legal action without lenience or cooperation.

Furthermore, EDAM Entertainment will also take regular legal action, including filing criminal complaints and civil complaints for damages, against malicious comments that slander IU’s fans as well as IU herself.

The information sent to us by fans have been a great help to us and we ask that you keep sending us information. As EDAM Entertainment, we will work hard in order to create only happy moments for IU and Uaena (fandom name) in future. As always, thank you.

On the work front, IU is currently filming for Dream. The actress is working with Itaewon Class star Park Seo Joon. The movie revolves around a team of people trying their luck at an annual international soccer tournament called the Homeless World Cup. The movie is helmed by "Extreme Job” director Lee Byeong Heon.

The filming began earlier this month. In a report published by Soompi, IU said, "I’m so happy to be working with actors and cast members who are always warm and welcoming and whom I have so much to learn from." The singer and actress recently also made the headlines when she joined Park Seo Joon and Lee Hyun Woo to show Kim Soo Hyun and It's Okay To Not Be Okay cast some support.

The trio sent coffee and food trucks on the sets of the tvN drama show. The Eight singer has worked with Kim Soo Hyun in the part. The two have worked together on "Dream High" and "Producer." The trucks featured the actor's picture with a message that read, "To all the cast and crew, please enjoy this and keep up the good work.”

Apart from her movie, IU was also in the news for her collaboration with BTS singer Suga. The duo released a song titled Eight last month. The song set new records and was welcomed by both the singers' fandoms.

