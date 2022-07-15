Ivana Trump, first wife of former US President Donald Trump passes away at 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former US President Donald Trump passed away at her Manhattan apartment on Thursday. She was aged 73. According to Page Six, Ivana Trump went into cardiac arrest and police were dispatched to her Upper East Side apartment at night. A statement was released by Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump on their mother's death.

The statement read, "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and a caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination", via Page Six.

The businesswoman and former model married Donald Trump in 1977. The couple split eventually split in 1992. According to reports, Ivana held key managerial positions in The Trump Organization including vice president of interior design, CEO and president of Trump’s Castle casino resort, and manager of the Plaza Hotel while she was married to him.

The former US President also reacted to the news of Ivana's passing on Truth Social and wrote, "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman, who led a great an inspirational life", via Page Six.

Ivana's kids, Eric and Ivanka also shared social media posts mourning the loss of their mother with throwback photos from their childhood.