Ivanka Trump says yes to sustainable fashion as she repeats floral outfit for first event in India

President of the United States, Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday, 24th February 2020. The couple were accompanied by Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. Within the first few hours of their arrival, Ivanka and Melania made style statements that were quite unmissable. For starters, Melania wore a white jumpsuit and gave it a super ethnic touch. At the waist, the First Lady wore a green and gold embroidered sash which was made from vintage Indian textile.

While the combination looked lovely, Melania completed her look with white shoes. As for Ivanka, she was landed in Ahmedabad wearing a striking baby blue and red floral printed midi dress. Her look was a big thumbs up to sustainable fashion as Ivanka repeated the dress after she first wore it in Argentina in 2019.

Ivanka greeted PM Narendra Modi at the airport and later also posed with husband Jared Kushner wearing the same outfit at the Taj Mahal. As per reports, the cost of Ivanka's designer outfit is approximately Rs Rs 1,71,331 lakhs. She shared photos of the same on her Instagram and captioned it, "The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring!"

Take a look at Ivanka's outfit below:

Not just Ivanka, but several stars in the west have been repeating their outfits. The BAFTA's this year saw scores of British celebrities repeating their outfits including Kate Middleton. During the awards season, actor Joaquin Phoenix also repeated his tux for all the ceremonies.

