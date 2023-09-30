‘I’ve always been interested’: When Scarlett Johansson revealed she was fascinated by ‘politics’ and wanted to run for ‘office’ someday

Scarlett Johannson once revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that a career in politics is something that has crossed her mind. She spoke about the possibility of running for office after being actively involved in the political movements taking place in the country. She was vocal about her support of the Time’s Up Movement as well as the Women’s March. The Black Widow actress also is a supporter of the Democrats, much like her MCU co-stars Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo.

Scarlett Johannson revealed she would not oppose the idea of joining politics

Johansson has risen to the top after years of delivering top-class performances in movies like Her and Lucy and then joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play the role of Black Widow. She now enjoys a universal fan following, but after years of making an impact with movies, she wants to make an impact with a career in politics.

Speaking to Michael Strahan from The Hollywood Reporter, the actress shared, “I’ve always been interested in local politics. Right now I think with my young daughter, and also as my career is going right now, it’s not the right time.”

She further added, “But eventually, maybe if my daughter was older and I could totally focus myself on something like that, I think it could be interesting.”

Scarlett Johansson has actively been involved in urging citizens to vote

Back in 2019, the actress told The Hollywood Reporter that she supported Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 elections and found her progressive and realistic. She was determined to take down Trump and shared that she wants to “be there however [she’s] needed.”

She also told THR, “If I can help with voter engagement, whether it’s doing some sort of PSA campaign or actively trying to involve people in the process of registering and voting.”

The Lucy actress also expressed her disappointment over the fact that not all citizens exercise their right to vote. She revealed, “I really believe if people actually did vote, our government would look the way it’s supposed to, but people just don’t vote,” she said. “It baffles me.”

Work-wise, Scarlett will next be seen on the silver screen with her movie Transformers One where she will be seen with Chris Hemsworth.

