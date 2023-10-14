In 2015, Emma Stone talked about her silence on the Aloha movie controversy. She said that she's learned valuable lessons about the issues of racial representation in Hollywood and the age difference between actors and their love interests.

Emma Stone addresses the Aloha controversy

Aloha was criticized because director Cameron Crowe cast Emma Stone as the character Allison Ng, who was partially Chinese, Stone did not talk about it at first. However, she later addressed the controversy. She said, "I've become the butt of many jokes," the actress stated, clarifying that it extends beyond award-show banter."

Emma Stone on Hollywood's whitewashing history

While promoting the Woody Allen film Irrational Man in Australia, Emma Stone talked about whitewashing in the film industry. Stone explained, “I’ve learned on a macro level about the insane history of whitewashing in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem truly is. It’s ignited a conversation that’s very important.” She continued "The character was not supposed to look like her background, which was a quarter Hawaiian and a quarter Chinese."

Challenging Hollywood's age disparity

Emma Stone faced another controversy regarding age disparities in Hollywood. An article titled "Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, and Scarlett Johansson Have an Older-Man Problem" talked about the age gaps between young actresses and their older male co-stars, using Stone's films with Woody Allen as examples. Stone said, "It’s rampant in Hollywood and it’s definitely been that way for a long time, both culturally and in movies."

There continues to be an age disparity and whitewashing problem in Hollywood despite Alhia receiving backlash over 8 years ago.

