'I've been chasing Spy Family for a while': Is One Piece showrunner hinting another Live-Action adaptation?

Steve Maeda, the showrunner on Netflix's One Piece Live-Action recently opened up about his liking for Spy X Family. Here is what Maeda had to say.

Written by Anushka Solanki Published on Oct 03, 2023   |  09:57 PM IST  |  410
IMDb
Spy X Family [IMDb]

Key Highlight

  • One Piece showrunner Steve Maeda opened up about his love for Spy X Family
  • He talked about how he had been chasing the show for some time now
  • This comes post the success of One Piece Live Action on Netflix

The success of One Piece Live action was certainly something that a lot of the fans were not anticipating. Nevertheless, fans celebrated the series with flying colors, as the live-action did justice to the entirety of One Piece manga as well as the anime. However, what comes in as news this week concerns another live-action series that might get into talks soon. Here is what One Piece showrunner Steven Maeda said about Spy X Family series. Read on.

One Piece Live-Action [Youtube]

One Piece showrunner hints Spy X Family 'chase'

In a recent exclusive interview with Comicbook, One Piece showrunner Steven Maeda talked about his love for another anime. Maeda revealed his enthusiasm for Spy x Family. He praised the anime and its impact on the industry, stating, "I love Spy x Family so much. It's just wonderful." Maeda further disclosed that he has been actively pursuing the possibility of bringing Spy x Family to life in a live-action format, as per the source. "It's funny you mentioned that one. I've been chasing Spy Family for a while," he said.

While there are no concrete plans for a live-action adaptation of Spy x Family at the moment, Maeda's interest reflects the growing trend of adapting popular anime and manga into live-action productions. The anime industry continues to gain popularity worldwide, with manga sales on the rise. Series like One Piece and Spy x Family have become integral parts of pop culture, and Maeda is eager to introduce Spy x Family to a broader audience in the same way Netflix's One Piece has done for its source material.

One Piece Live-Action [Youtube]

Discussing the challenges of adapting anime into live-action, Maeda acknowledged the wealth of untapped source material within the anime and manga world. While not every anime may necessitate a live-action adaptation, Maeda recognizes the potential for bringing some of these beloved stories to life in a new format.

Maeda's interest in tackling Spy x Family has piqued the curiosity of anime fans, who wonder how the series would translate into a live-action setting. However, for now, Spy x Family has exciting developments of its own to focus on, including the upcoming premiere of a new season and the highly anticipated debut of its first film in Japan in December. To catch up on Spy x Family, viewers can stream the anime on platforms like Crunchyroll and Hulu.

ALSO READ: One Piece Episode 1078: Spoilers from the manga; Momo's return as the Shogun EXPLORED

Advertisement
About The Author
Anushka Solanki
Anushka Solanki

Anushka is a passionate and creative individual whose love for storytelling knows no bounds. A voracious reader from a

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Comicbook

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!