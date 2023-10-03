'I've been chasing Spy Family for a while': Is One Piece showrunner hinting another Live-Action adaptation?

The success of One Piece Live action was certainly something that a lot of the fans were not anticipating. Nevertheless, fans celebrated the series with flying colors, as the live-action did justice to the entirety of One Piece manga as well as the anime. However, what comes in as news this week concerns another live-action series that might get into talks soon. Here is what One Piece showrunner Steven Maeda said about Spy X Family series. Read on.

One Piece showrunner hints Spy X Family 'chase'

In a recent exclusive interview with Comicbook, One Piece showrunner Steven Maeda talked about his love for another anime. Maeda revealed his enthusiasm for Spy x Family. He praised the anime and its impact on the industry, stating, "I love Spy x Family so much. It's just wonderful." Maeda further disclosed that he has been actively pursuing the possibility of bringing Spy x Family to life in a live-action format, as per the source. "It's funny you mentioned that one. I've been chasing Spy Family for a while," he said.

While there are no concrete plans for a live-action adaptation of Spy x Family at the moment, Maeda's interest reflects the growing trend of adapting popular anime and manga into live-action productions. The anime industry continues to gain popularity worldwide, with manga sales on the rise. Series like One Piece and Spy x Family have become integral parts of pop culture, and Maeda is eager to introduce Spy x Family to a broader audience in the same way Netflix's One Piece has done for its source material.

Discussing the challenges of adapting anime into live-action, Maeda acknowledged the wealth of untapped source material within the anime and manga world. While not every anime may necessitate a live-action adaptation, Maeda recognizes the potential for bringing some of these beloved stories to life in a new format.

Maeda's interest in tackling Spy x Family has piqued the curiosity of anime fans, who wonder how the series would translate into a live-action setting. However, for now, Spy x Family has exciting developments of its own to focus on, including the upcoming premiere of a new season and the highly anticipated debut of its first film in Japan in December. To catch up on Spy x Family, viewers can stream the anime on platforms like Crunchyroll and Hulu.

