I've been debating...': The time Kim Kardashian's search history proved she's more relatable than we thought

When it comes to dominating social media platforms, there is no one in the industry quite like Kim Kardashian . She has consistently been in the spotlight due to her distinct personality and her decisions, both professionally and personally. Kim Kardashian has always prioritized her lifestyle and maintains a wellness routine that greatly benefits her physical well-being. Her fans are captivated not only by her beauty but also by her impeccable fashion sense, which becomes evident when paparazzi capture and share her pictures across various social media platforms.

Interestingly, did you know that there was a time when she openly shared some content from her cellphone, including aspects of her lifestyle and personal text messages with Ye, her former husband Kanye West ? Dive into the full story below.

That time when Jimmy Fallon checked Kim Kardashian’s phone

In 2019, Kim Kardashian made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's popular show, The Tonight Show , where they featured a segment called "Show Me Your Phone." This segment involved displaying various mobile apps on a screen, which were chosen randomly, and Kim had to reveal information from her phone related to these apps.

Initially, the screen prompted Kim to share her most recent text message with her spouse. She proceeded to share a message exchange between herself and Kanye West, in which Kanye shared a picture of his inaugural family ranch named West Lake. This heartwarming moment elicited an "aww" from the audience, prompting Kim to provide some insights about Kanye's first family ranch to Jimmy Fallon .

All about Kim Kardashian's last Google search in Jimmy Fallon show

After a while, the screen displayed Kim's most recent Google Search, sparking excitement and curiosity among the crowd and Jimmy Fallon. However, it also left Kim feeling slightly anxious. She proceeded to reveal her last Google Search, which revealed her inquiry into the challenges of using the restroom while wearing shape-wear. She went on to elaborate on the difficulties of wearing shape-wear, highlighting her concern for women's comfort.

Kim's followers discovered her recent browsing history to be highly relatable, focusing on the comfort and challenges that women encounter in their everyday routines. Presently, Kim Kardashian resides apart from Kanye while actively pursuing her career in the industry and expanding her shapewear business. Her business is experiencing significant growth, and she has ambitious plans for its future expansion.

