Bebe Rexha recently threatened to upend the music industry, claiming that she had been silenced and undermined for years. The 34-year-old singer has had success with G-Eazy, Martin Garrix, and Florida Georgia Line and has written songs for artists ranging from Eminem to Selena Gomez, Tate McRae, and Tinashe.

Bebe Rexha calls out the music industry in a series of posts on X

Bebe Rexha claimed to know inside dirt that could burn everything down in the industry. She wrote, "I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I’ve been so quiet for the longest time. I haven’t seen the signs, even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up, I’ve been silence and PUNISHED by this industry."

Bebe Rexha's tweet:

Rexha claimed that her problems with the industry stem from sadness rather than anger. She mentioned that she was sitting in her hotel room in London while crying her eyes out. Rexha appreciated her fans for providing "strength" amid her struggles.

While Rexha refrained from going into detail, she did address a fan's statement on an earlier instance in which she contributed to the 2015 song Hey Mama by David Guetta, Nicki Minaj, and Afrojack without first being given credit as a featured artist.

Bebe Rexha recently criticized G-Eazy

Rexha's most recent posts were made weeks after she blasted G-Eazy, labeling him an ungrateful loser and referring to their song as their only real hit. Fans and industry analysts have been debating how musicians are treated in the music industry as a result of Rexha's posts.

Rexha has also dabbled in acting, landing a voice part in the 2019 animated film UglyDolls and making her feature film debut in Queenpins in 2021. Her pop singing career includes four top-ten hits in the US. Previously, she has also made a strong statement against the body-shaming that occurs in the entertainment industry.

