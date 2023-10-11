'I’ve been rejected…': When Scarlett Johansson opened up about making a career out of being 'second choice'

In an interview with Parade, Scarlett Johansson, the accomplished actress, once revealed the persistent challenges she faced throughout her career, emphasizing that she had often felt like the "second choice." Despite her critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination for her role in Marriage Story, as well as her prominent part as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Johansson disclosed that rejection had been a constant presence in her life since her early days in Hollywood.

What does Scarlett Johansson's journey in Hollywood look like?

Reportedly, Johansson's journey in Hollywood commenced during her teenage years, with films like North and The Horse Whisperer. While her career has undoubtedly reached remarkable heights, she disclosed that rejection was a recurring theme. She discussed how she landed the role of Black Widow, a character beloved by Marvel fans, after it was initially offered to Emily Blunt for Iron Man 2. The British actress ultimately had to step away due to scheduling conflicts, opening the door for Johansson. In her own words she stated in an interview with Parade,”Since a very young age, I’ve been rejected constantly.”

ALSO READ: 'Started to watch her slowly topple...': Revisit the time Emily Blunt revealed she saved Meryl Streep’s life

As the interview proceeded, Johansson reminisced about her initial encounter with the film's director, Jon Favreau, expressing her excitement at the opportunity to work with him. Despite the initial setback, she gracefully noted, "The best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it. You appreciate it more. I've basically made a career out of being the second choice."

ALSO READ: ‘I’ve always been interested’: When Scarlett Johansson revealed she was fascinated by ‘politics’ and wanted to run for ‘office’ someday

Scarlett Johansson as an actress

Reportedly, the Black Widow star has gained worldwide recognition for her acting skills and has been named one of the most influential people in the world. She has acted in a variety of genres and has been nominated for several awards, including two Academy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards

Additionally what’s interesting is that She has also done voice work for video games, such as the character Samantha in the game Her.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ve always been interested’: When Scarlett Johansson revealed she was fascinated by ‘politics’ and wanted to run for ‘office’ someday