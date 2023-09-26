I've been sitting on that shame for a while...': When Robert Downey Jr. revealed he once got 'arrested' at Disneyland

Robert Downey Jr., a charismatic actor renowned for his portrayal of Iron Man, isn't just a Marvel superhero; he's also a master of humor and humility. The superstar’s life was filled with its challenges and it looks like he has a very positive reflection on it. In a delightful acceptance speech at the 2019 D23 Expo, where he was awarded a Disney Legend Award, Robert Downey Jr. shared his life instance that had the audience in stitches. The superstar shared that he ended up being arrested when he first visited Disneyland for smoking pot.

Robert Downey Jr. on being arrested at Disneyland

Robert Downey Jr. shared a candid account of his Disneyland experience, following his recognition with a Disney Legend Award. During this revealing moment, he openly disclosed an incident from his visit to Disneyland, recounting an arrest he faced for marijuana use. "Here's a bit of trivia for you. The very first time I went to Disneyland I was transported to another place -within moments of being arrested.” The superstar narrated, “I was brought to a surprisingly friendly processing center, given a strict warning, and returned to, if memory serves, one very disappointed group chaperone.”

Robert Downey Jr. releases his shameful secret

Robert Downey Jr. admitted that he had been carrying this secret shame for far too long and decided it was finally time to set the record straight. The superstar shared, “I've been sitting on that shame for a while and I'm just going to release it here tonight. I would like to make amends to whoever had to detain me for smoking pot in a gondola without a license.” Expressing his gratitude to all adding to his present success, the Iron Man star concluded his speech with his knack for humor. “I don't want to further confuse the issue by insinuating that pot smoking licenses for the gondola are in any way obtainable,” the superstar commented.

In a world where celebrities often tend to carefully curate their public images, Robert Downey Jr. chose to share a candid and amusing tale of his past transgression. His acceptance speech at the D23 Expo not only entertained the audience but also showcased his embracement of past imperfections.

