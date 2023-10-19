'I've been throwing benches at you...': When Emma Watson revealed the strangest Harry Potter merchandise with her face on it

Emma Watson, best known for her portrayal of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, embarked on a magical journey at a young age. Her time in the beloved franchise spanned over a decade, from 2001 to 2011. Growing up on screen, Emma evolved from a talented child actress into a poised and influential young woman. Her impeccable performance and intelligence were instrumental in bringing J.K. Rowling's iconic character to life. Emma Watson's journey as Hermione not only left an indelible mark on the world of cinema but also served as an inspiration to a generation of fans.

Emma Watson talked about a hilarious commercial with her face on it

Back during the era of Harry Potter when we all loved and gushed over Harry Potter movies were nothing short of magical. Though it spanned the better part of a decade, it still had some indelible mark of a timeless story. Likewise goes to the favorite characters who also opened up about a whole lot of other stories than just movie stuff. In 2007, Emma Watson, our beloved Hermoine, opened up about a commercial that had her face on it. During her appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, the host asked her, “There are lots of, of course, there's so much merchandising also associated with this movie. There are lots of Harry Potter products, what's the strangest thing that you've seen your face, you know associated with, what's the strangest product?”

Watson said, “It's really hard there is so much Harry Potter merchandise. I was in Waitrose the other day and I came across Hermione's magic muffins which I was like, ‘Wow that's a new one’. It’s a muffin mix, you don't have to buy any ingredients, it's all in there and you kind of get these little stickers with my head on them and you kind of put them on.”

O’Brien then asked Watson if “she’s a good cook”, to which the actress replied, “I'm an awful cook, I can't be completely honest, no, I would never ever do that, that would be seriously strange.”

Emma Watson on Rupert Grint’s ice cream truck

During the conversation, O’Brien questioned, “You, Daniel, and Rupert you're the three main you know characters that we've been following throughout these different films. Have the three of you and I don't want to be a crass question but you've, you know you've been making some money over the years. If any of you gone a little money, a little mad and bought yourself something crazy or you know just to treat yourself.”

Watson said, “I can't compete with this, Rupert bought an ice cream truck. He says to me quite seriously, he said, ‘If I hadn't got this you know if I hadn't become an actor, I seriously would have considered being an ice cream man’, I was like, ‘Okay cool’.”

