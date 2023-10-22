‘I've been trying really hard’: Reese Witherspoon gets emotional while opening up about her ‘vulnerable’ moments in life; Details inside

Reese Witherspoon is one of the most dynamic actresses in Hollywood today. Her breakthrough came in 1999, with a minor role in Cruel Intentions and as Tracy Flick in the black comedy Election. She rose to prominence as Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy Legally Blonde and its 2003 sequel, as well as in the 2002 romantic comedy Sweet Home Alabama. After playing such dynamic roles and achieving the amount of success she has in life, In an interview with E! at an event with Hello Sunshine, Reese Witherspoon got emotional discussing difficult times.

ALSO READ: 'Everything she did was magical...': Reese Witherspoon shares cute throwback photo with her grandmother in heartfelt post

Reese Witherspoon gets emotional while sharing her vulnerable moments

Reese Witherspoon has discovered that vulnerability is a superpower. The Big Little Lies actor became tearful while discussing her own struggles over the previous year. Witherspoon said Oct. 21 during her firm's Hello Sunshine's Shine Away event in Los Angeles, which E! News attended. "I've been trying really hard to find balance outside of work. I'm a person who fills my schedule with busyness so that I feel less alone, less nervous, or less unsettled."

While her employment in Hollywood has always been a priority for her, she recently stated, "I started to realize that isn't going to work for me. I was like, 'I was a robot, and the robot broke.' I sobbed and cried."

Witherspoon stated that she texted her friend Tracee Ellis Ross to help her handle the news. The Oscar winner added onstage while crying. "It actually makes me feel very vulnerable sharing that with y'all, but I think it's important. We put up so much for so many people. My lovely friend Cleo Wade recently penned this lovely poem about the glue that holds people together. And sometimes you are the glue in everyone's life, whether it's at work, as a mom, or as a partner, but who holds you together? It's critical to keep in mind."

When she read the poem, she burst into tears because she didn't feel like taking very good care of herself, and she wasn't asking other people for help.

Reese Witherspoon is looking at the bright side

In the same interview with E! Reese Witherspoon, the 47-year-old said, "I feel like I've learned a lot, because I did the work—the hard work—in my early 20s, reading every book and every self-help book, going to therapy, and really trying to understand myself and forgive the parts of myself that were broken and the parts of myself where I felt like a failure, because it was a huge part of it. Instead of thinking of it as a failure, I think, 'Gosh, I've learned so much from that moment,' and I don't blame anyone; I just reward myself for the hardships that little Reese endured."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'And I popped her ovary': When Sofia Vergara sent Reese Witherspoon to hospital while filming fight scene for USD 51 million movie