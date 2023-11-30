'I’ve been turned down by so many and incredibly hurt by many': Britney Spears talks about memoir, favorite movie and more in new cryptic post

Just a day after Britney Spears posted a "Good Morning" video on Instagram, the Oops I Did It Again Singer posted a cryptic message on Instagram with Beauty and the Beast's animated clip. Here's what Britney Spears said in the message.

Britney Spears talks about the past and fans in a cryptic message

Britney Spears recently took to Instagram to share her feelings with fans. The singer posted an Instagram video of the Beauty and The Beast animated movie with a cryptic message. She talked about her memoir, conservatorship, fans, and more in the message. The Gimme More singer posted the video from the movie where the Prince gets cursed by the enchantress and turns ugly.

Spears wrote in the caption, "I started writing my book two years ago and in those moments in my personal life, I kept to myself !!! Not only was my personal life kept secret, but it felt equivalent to 20 years of hard times that I wrote about in my book !!! Can you imagine 2007 that lasted for three years that nobody even knows about ??? It’s over now and I’m incredibly sad about those times !!! It’s weird cause although I do Instagram, I don’t follow social media, the news, and the fan chatter !!!"

Britney Spears expressed her fan's concern about her, "I’ve been doing that this week and it’s weird cause it feels like a lot of fans already kind of know me and they way they speak is incredibly kind. They always a suspicion that something’s going on !!!!" She also acknowledged fans' suspicions writing, "Well guess what Britney nerds … you were 100 percent right !!!" But denied talking much about it saying, "I don’t have time to speak about any of it cause at this particular moment it’s beyond comprehension !!!"

ALSO READ: 'It was important that no one...': Britney Spears opens up about her painful home abortion; reveals she 'kept crying and sobbing'

Britney Spears concluded the message relating to Beauty and the Beast

Britney concluded the post with the message, "Here’s a clip of my favorite movie !!!! Looks are deceiving !!! I’ve been turned down by so many and incredibly hurt by many. In a world where looks have always been important … where vanity lies … it’s the secret to steal a man’s heart !!!! The seductress poison is an allusion !! It’s always been !!! But in the wickedness of that illusion is where we play !!! May I play now ??? I found my poison daddy !!!"

Britney's post surely left her followers both curious and introspective about what's going on with their favorite pop icon.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s only day 1’: Britney Spears expresses gratitude to fans for making memoir ‘highest selling’ book; Details inside