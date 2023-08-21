‘I've been very lucky': Bradley Cooper says he is grateful to stay sober for two decades after his addiction struggle

Bradley Cooper is extremely grateful for his sobriety journey. Bradley Cooper has openly admitted that he considers himself lucky to be sober, despite the fact that his problems with drug and alcohol addiction nearly cost him his life. In a recent episode of National Geographic's Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge, the Star Is Born star opened up to survivalist Bear Grylls.

Bradley Cooper opened up about his addiction struggles

The 48-year-old actor spoke about his former drug difficulties in a recent episode of National Geographic's Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, adding that he felt very lucky to have conquered them.

Cooper informed presenter Bear Grylls during the program that he did not get lost in fame, prompting Grylls to ask him, "But you definitely had some wild years?"

Bradley was questioned about his wild years, to which he responded, "In terms of alcohol and drugs, yeah, but nothing to do with fame. But I was fortunate. I became clean at the age of 29 and have been sober for 19 years. Very fortunate."

Continuing their open talk, Grylls asked Cooper if his prior drug difficulties assisted him with his part in A Star Is Born, in which he played an alcoholic musician. Cooper answered. "It made it easier to really get in there. And thank goodness I was in a place in my life where I was at ease with all of that, so I could really let myself go. I've been incredibly fortunate in the positions I've held. It's been a huge help. I'm hoping to keep doing it."

Bradley Cooper also spoke about his father’s death in the same interview

Cooper also discussed how his father's death from lung cancer in 2011 changed his attitude toward life in an exclusive clip from the program originally shared with PEOPLE.

When Grylls asked about his father, A Star is Born actor said, "I definitely had a nihilistic attitude after for a little bit, just like I [thought], 'I'm going to die, I don't know, it wasn't great for a little while, until I realized I had to just embrace who I am and try to find peace with that. And then it all evened out."

Cooper also talked to Grylls about how his father's passing has impacted his own fathering experience. For the uninitiated, he and Irina Shayk share their 6-year-old daughter Lea.

Meanwhile, Cooper was last seen in Nightmare Alley in 2021. He is currently working on an Netflix original film Maestro which is set to be released this year.

