‘I’ve been very vulnerable with my fans’: When Selena Gomez opened up about being real and ‘authentic’ after Instagram sabbatical

Selena Gomez has always tried to be her real and authentic self on social media. The Single Soon singer has never shied away from sharing her vulnerable moments with fans and has made it a point to always stay true and project herself as she is. Gomez felt she had to be true to herself at all times in order to reach where she is. But there was a time when Gomez didn’t share anything and had taken a break from Instagram for a while. The singer took a break to focus on her mental health. In a 2017 interview with Vogue, Selena Gomez spoke about her Instagram fatigue and being real with fans on social media.

Selena Gomez opened up about being real on Instagram and taking a break from social media

In a 2017 interview with Vogue, Selena Gomez revealed she had always wanted to project her real self in front of the fans. While cooking a delicious meal for the interviewer, Gomez spoke about being real.

She said, "People so badly wanted me to be authentic, and when that happened, finally, it was a huge release. I'm not unlike what I put out there. I've been very vulnerable with my fans, and I've said things I shouldn't have. But I have to be truthful with them. That, I believe, is a large part of why I am where I am."

Gomez, who had been on tour and had given most of her most exhilarating performances, revealed that being on tour is lonely as she suffered through a panic attack. On August 15, 2016, Gomez shared a snapshot of her body collapsing on the stage, bathed in beatific light. Whether it was misery or bliss, it generated over a million comments from supporters on Instagram. That would have marked her final Instagram post before taking a sabbatical for three months.

Meanwhile, she traveled to Tennessee, gave up her phone, and joined a small group of other young ladies in a program that comprised individual counseling, group therapy, and even equine therapy. She said, "You have no idea how incredible it felt to just be with six girls, real people who couldn't care less who I was, who were fighting for their lives. It was one of the most difficult things I've ever done, but it was also the most rewarding." She stayed there for 90 days, making her first post-treatment appearance at the American Music Awards in November 2016, when she accepted the medal for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist and gave a heartfelt speech about her problems, which instantly went viral.

Selena Gomez further spoke about her Instagram fatigue

In the same interview with Vogue in 2017, Selena Gomez revealed she doesn’t have a password to her own account and sometimes wishes she could just disappear from social media.

Gomez said, "As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out. It had become completely consuming for me. It's what I woke up to and what I went to bed for. I was an addict, and it seemed like I was seeing things I didn't want to see and caring about things I didn't want to care about. When I glance at Instagram, I always feel like a jerk. That's why I'm flying under the radar and ghosting it a little."

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez now keeps her fans updated with what’s going on in her life; however, she revealed in an interview with Good Morning America in 2021 that she doesn’t make those posts herself; she has her assistant do it for her. Gomez just sends her pictures and videos she wants to share, and her assistant does that for her. On the work front, Gomez has been severely busy with new product launches for her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, and she even had a new song out called Single Soon. Although she was also seen in the last season of Only Murders in the Building, which came out this year.

