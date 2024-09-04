‘I’ve Changed a Lot’: Spanish Pop Singer Rosalía Reveals She’s Working on Her Upcoming Album

Fans of Rosalia, I hope you are ready for this fantastic news! Rosalía Vila Tobella revealed that she's working on an upcoming album.

"It’s been a process," Rosalía said. "I’ve changed a lot, but at the same time, I’m still wrapping my head around the same things. It’s like I still have the same questions and the same desire to answer them," she said during her latest interview with Highsnobiety.

She added: "I still have the same love for the past and the same curiosity for the future".The upcoming album seems to reflect Rosalia's individual growth and professional evolution.

She became a household name with hits such as Malamente, Con Altura," and Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi in collaboration with Ozuna.

The singer also admitted that her greatest musical influences are Bon Iver, Kate Bush, and Janis Joplin, but her current "biggest influences are reading paper books."

Furthermore, her previous album, Motomami, released in 2022, was a big hit and reflected the singer's intense rollercoaster of emotions.

When asked in a Billboard interview why the album was named Motomami, the singer explained that Motomami was the name of her company. She also shared that, as a teenager, she had a friend whose email account was Motomami.

She also appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and talked about her music.

Advertisement

Rosalía established her name not only as a singer and songwriter but also as an actress, known for her role in the 2019 film Pain and Glory (Dolor y Gloria), directed by the revered Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar. Her performance was well-received, further demonstrating her versatility as an actress.

Having studied flamenco for nine years, Rosalía found a way to channel her passion for music by fusing classic Spanish rhythms with pop, which brought her unique sound to renowned stages like Coachella.

Her hard work was recognized with multiple awards, including several Latin Grammys and a Grammy Award, solidifying her status as one of the most prominent Spanish-speaking artists globally.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Lisa set the stage for an electrifying collaboration with Rosalía. On August 6, Lisa thrilled fans by announcing her new single, New Woman, which featured the Spanish artist. The song was released on August 15.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Lisa announces New Woman featuring Rosalia; Collaboration song drops August 15 local time

Rosalia And Jeremy Allen White Relationship Timeline: Exploring Pop Star And Emmy Award-Winning Actor's Love Story