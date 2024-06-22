‘I’ve Come Full Circle’; Carol Burnett Is Nostalgic As She Prints Her Hands At Chinese Theater She Visited As Kid

Carol Burnett experienced a wave of nostalgia during her hand-printing ceremony at TCL Chinese Theater, the same theatre she visited with her grandmother as a kid. Burnett is a veteran Emmy-winning actress best known for her role in Annie and, most recently, the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale.

On Thursday, June 20, the 91-year-old actress cemented the impressions of her hands and feet at the famous TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, and it felt like a “full circle” moment. “I remember I was 10 or 11 years old, and I would put my handprints on Betty Grable's hands, and now they have mine 80 years later. Who knew?” she told PEOPLE.

She admitted that printing her hands made her feel like her younger self, who would goof around placing her hands on Betty Grable's handprints. Burnett revealed that she was right down the street to the theatre, and the honor felt special in more than one way.

She recently received a Star on Hollywood Boulevard opposite a theatre where she worked as an usher. “So I’ve come full circle,” she added.

The ceremony in honor was star-studded with the presence of Allison Janney, Bill Hader, Jane Lynch, Lisa Ann Walter, Maya Rudolph, and many others. Her Palm Royale costars Laura Dern and Bob Odenkirk were also present, along with Dick Van Dyke. Jimmy Kimmel also attended with his wife and spoke at the ceremony in honor of Burnett.

Burnett reflected on her thriving career

Throughout her wide-ranging career, the actress has won six Emmys, six Golden Globes, one Grammy, and a Kennedy Center honor. In April 2023, Burnett spoke about her commendable career in honor of her 90th birthday.

She recalled being a quiet and shy kid who loved to joke around with friends and knew she had a knack for comedy. “But I never really thought about it until I got to UCLA and I was in an acting class.” Burnett remembered that most kids were doing “heavy dramatic stuff,” and thought she couldn’t do it. “So I picked something light and they laughed. That's when the bug bit," she added.