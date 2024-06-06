‘I've Come Through All These…’: Jon Bon Jovi On His Vocal Cord Surgery Inspiring The Group’s Latest Album

Jon Bon Jovi's musical career hasn’t been without its curveballs! The Grammy-winning rockstar found himself at the lowest when he underwent vocal cord surgery in 2022. However, thinking “about songs” kept the singer sane through the tough time. Like a true artist, he turned his pain into music and created a new studio album!

Jon Bon Jovi thought about music when he went into surgery

At the American Idol backstage, before his live performance of his new single Legendary, Bon Jovi spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the ups and downs of his career. The singer and his group became a household name with their hit debut track, Runaway, and soared to success!

However, navigating the limelight and personal life wasn’t without its challenges. In 2013, guitarist Richie Sambora abruptly left the band, and a few years later, Bon Jovi started struggling with his voice.

After exhausting his vocal cords to a disruptive level on their 2020 tour, he underwent surgery to repair them in 2022. "I went into this surgery and I had a lot of time on my hands — all I could really do was sit around and start to think about songs," he told the outlet.

While he dealt with his personal health crisis, the world unitedly coped with the COVID-19 Pandemic. “We'd all come out of that fog, and we were interacting again. There was a new appreciation for life…And it led to all these songs,” the It’s My Life singer added.

All about Bon Jovi’s latest album

After successfully completing his “very difficult” recovery, the Bed of Roses singer and his bandmates David Bryan, Tico Torres, Everett Bradley, John Shanks, Hugh McDonald, and Phil X, who was a temporary replacement for Sambora before he was made permanent in 2016, dropped a new album.

Forever is a 12-track album that captures the trials and tribulations of Bon Jovi’s life over the years. "We went in and recorded it in seven weeks," he recalls. "Nothing was on delay. It just flowed," the singer told EW.