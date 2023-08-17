'I've defeated a large beast': Doja Cat celebrates losing over 250,000 Instagram followers, shares note on feeling 'free'

Doja Cat talked about losing her Instagram followers and how she saw it as a release from obligations. Read on to know more

Instagram
Doja Cat (Instagram)

Doja Cat has taken a bold stance against the overwhelming lure of popularity. The artist recently celebrated the loss of over 250,000 Instagram followers as a liberating act that allowed her to shed the weight of unrealistic expectations and reconnect with her true supporters.

Doja Cat on her lost followers on Instagram

Doja Cat candidly expressed her feelings in response to the fan exodus, saying, "Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I have defeated a big beast that is been holding me down for so long. It seems as though I can get back in touch with the people who really matter and love me for who I am today rather than who I was yesterday. I feel free."

The singer’s most recent journey is a reflection of her unapologetically defying pop star conventions. She has had a career that has undergone many changes, and she is determined to embrace her true self in order to escape the constraints of being an idol. The aptly named Scarlet, her upcoming album, is prepared to reject the limitations of marketability and embrace a more sincere expression of artistic expression.

Doja Cat's The Scarlet Tour

Doja Cat's unrepentant attitude might just be the impetus for a more significant change in the music business. She raises the possibility of a cultural shift by announcing The Scarlet Tour, which will feature the rebellious Doechii. It is possible that a new era in music, one that embraces uniqueness and celebrates individuality, is just beginning as artists like Doja Cat break free from conventional expectations.

A glimpse of the future

Doja Cat's daring move prompts fascinating inquiries about the changing relationships between artists and their fan bases. One is left to wonder if this signals the beginning of an industry-wide cultural shift as she works with the iconoclastic Doechii and gets ready for The Scarlet Tour.

Doja Cat's audacious relevation of losing followers sheds light on the nuanced interplay between individuality, fame, and creativity. Fans and artists alike are left wondering what true artistic freedom looks like in a world that is frequently dominated by commercial concerns as the music industry witnesses this transformative journey.

FAQ's

How many followers did Doja Cat lose?
Doja Cat Has Lost Over Half A Million Instagram Followers Over The Past Month. Here's Everything You Need To Know About Her Controversial Feud With Her Fans. Doja lost more than 300,000 followers straight after sharing a string of controversial posts that called her hardcore fans creepy and told them to get a job.
How many records has Doja Cat sold?
According to Recording Industry Association of America, Doja Cat has sold 34 million certified albums and singles in the United States as a lead artist.
Is DOJA a BTS fan?
It seems that numerous celebrities are fangirling over BTS member Jungkook, and Doja Cat is no exception.
Credits: Eonline and Instagram

