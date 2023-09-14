‘I’ve done it all before’: When Ryan Reynolds spoke about ‘diapers’ while expecting first baby with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds is an amazing actor and husband, but he is an even more amazing father, as Blake Lively describes him. Reynolds and Lively got married in 2012, and ever since they have been Hollywood’s favorite couple and are practically royalty now. From sharing cute banter to appreciating one another on huge platforms the couple is right out of a movie. But besides all this, Reynolds is a supportive father and husband. When the couple was expecting their first child, the actor told People that he isn’t afraid of diaper duties as he had done all this earlier.

Ryan Reynolds revealed he is not afraid of diaper duties

Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds revealed in 2014 that they were expecting their first child. The stunning A-list couple was overjoyed to be expecting a kid soon, and Reynolds told People magazine at the time that he was prepared.

Reynolds said in an interview with People, "I don't have a weak stomach. I'm comfortable with diapers, diarrhea, and other such things because I have a lot of nieces and nephews, so I've done it all before."

Reynolds has always expressed a desire for a large family, similar to the one he and Lively grew up with. He further said, "I'm just excited to have a buddy. We don't know if it's a boy or a girl just yet, but whatever it is, you have this tether to reality that never goes away."

Reynolds had also stated that he is not stressed and is leaving a lot of room for error as a first-time father. His dream of having a big family came true as the couple just welcomed their fourth child.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's relationship

From friends to lovers, their journey has evolved. The couple first met in 2010 on the set of Green Lantern, while their dating rumors didn’t start circulating till 2011. After a year of these rumors, the couple decided to put them to rest by tying the knot in 2012, where they vowed to be with one another through good and bad.

The couple then decided to start a family in 2014, when they welcomed their firstborn, James, who is now 9 years old. In 2016, they decided to grow their family and have another child. The couple was blessed with another baby girl, Inez, who is now 7 years old. Meanwhile, the couple has welcomed two more little bundles of joy into their family: Betty, who was born in 2019, and another baby this year, whose name and gender have not been kept a secret yet.

