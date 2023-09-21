'I've got to do this on my own': Oprah Winfrey reveals considering Ozempic drug during weight loss journey

Oprah Winfrey, the famous TV host, is talking about using a diabetes drug called Ozempic for weight loss. She recently hosted a panel discussion called The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight, which was about the obesity and weight problems that affect 2 billion adults worldwide. She talked with experts in obesity, like Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford and Dr. Melanie Jay, and psychologist Dr. Rachel Goldman.

Oprah Winfrey shares thoughts on taking drugs

According to PEOPLE, during the panel, Oprah talked about her thoughts on taking Ozempic. This drug is approved by the FDA, which is the organization that makes sure medicines are safe and work well. It's mainly for people with type 2 diabetes, but some people use it for weight loss too.

Oprah said, "Shouldn't we all just be more accepting of whatever body you choose to be in? That should be your choice, even when I first started hearing about the weight loss drugs, at the same time I was going through knee surgery, and I felt, 'I've got to do this on my own.' Because if I take the drug, that's the easy way out.'" Oprah has been in the tabloid magazines for many years, and they often criticized her for not losing weight, which made her feel bad.

Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, who helps people with obesity, told Oprah that obesity is like a chronic disease and it's not about willpower. She said, “It's hard to see you ostracized in the way that you've been. Because this isn't about willpower. It’s not your fault,” Cody added, “It's how our bodies regulate weight and each of us is different, each of us is unique, not one is superior to another. We're just different and acting on those differences and treating the differences in the heterogeneity of the population is how we're going to actually make change in this disease.”

Oprah Winfrey's journey through weight loss

Oprah has been talking about her health journey since she had two knee surgeries in 2022. She said that after her surgeries, she couldn't even lift her leg, but she promised herself that if she could move again, she would exercise and take care of her body. Oprah has been hiking and staying active as part of her commitment to her health. She mentioned, "As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking. Everyday, I tried to hike more and do more, my appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially. So, you mentioning that really brought that home to me."

