'I've had my share of things': When Angelina Jolie talked about feeling ‘broken’ many times in her life

Angelina Jolie once opened up about her experiences of feeling "broken." In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jolie discussed the parallels between her own life and that of her character, Hannah Faber from her film, 'Those Who Wish Me Dead.'

Angelina Jolie on struggles and finding strength

Jolie candidly admitted that like everyone else, she has had moments in her life when she felt emotionally fractured and overwhelmed. The actress emphasized that it's part of the human experience to undergo such challenging periods. She said "We all have times in our lives where we feel broken, and I was in a period like that. I've had my share of things that made me feel... you know, hard to speak too much about it, but just overwhelming or broken. I've had this many times in my life. When my mom passed away ... It's a part of something when you feel you just want to kind of hide under the covers or you're not sure what you got left in you."

Angelina Jolie on finding empowerment in challenges

Jolie also talked about the power of healing through new opportunities. Jolie also encouraged others who are grappling with grief to do the same. She said, "Go somewhere, see what you got in you. Put yourself against the elements, or try something you've never tried and kind of try to rediscover that strength within. Life has taken many turns. I’ve had my own loss and seen my life take a different direction. And it hurt more than I imagined it ever would. But now, with my girls growing up and being the ages I remember so well as a daughter, I am rediscovering my mother and her spirit… She was a woman who loved, even after loss, and never lost her grace and her smile."

