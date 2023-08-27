'I've had the slow decline..': When World's Sexiest Man Chris Evans revealed he experienced something worse than 'ghosting'

Chris Evans who was named People's sexiest man alive in 2022, shared his experience with ghosting earlier this year, and it's making us believe in god again, as the world just got a little more fairer. While promoting his film, Ghosting, with his co-star Ana de Armas, the former Captain America got candid about his modern dating experience. Here's what he revealed.

Chris Evans got candid about his dating experience

When enquired if he has ever been ghosted, the actor, responds with a surprisingly candid tone, saying, "I feel I've experienced something much worse. I think I'd prefer being ghosted because you can make up any story you want. I've had the slow decline in text responses, and you just know the person is pushing you aside casually." The 42-year shared how he coped with these rejections, which is to "tell yourself a story, whatever you have to do to get by."

So it's only fair to assume that the MCU star is more than happy, he doesn't have to face that anymore, as he's been in a happy relationship with Alba Baptista for over a year now. According to an insider who talked to People Magazine, the Gifted actor is "in love." He continued, "Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."

What does Chris Evans find attractive in a partner?

In his Sexiest Man Alive cover feature story the 42-year-old and what he liked in a partner. He revealed, "Confidence. Not so much what's on the outside, but your sense of self. To know and love yourself and be comfortable with who we are. You can feel it when someone has it. I'm not saying I do, I hate myself, [laughs] so I fooled you all." In terms of his priorities in a relationship, he shared he valued openness and modesty, adding that he was not inclined to engage in arguments, raise his voice, or resort to any form of manipulation. He explained, " I think declarations of love are great; I love love. I'm a bit of a sap like that. I like being sentimental, I cry pretty easily. At a good song, nice sunset, yeah, my emotions are bubbling." He also acknowledges that he has evolved when it comes to being a good partner.

