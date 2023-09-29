'I've just played a lot of characters like that': When Robert Downey Jr. spoke about the biggest misconception people have about him

Robert Downey Jr. once shared the biggest misconception people have about him in a 2016 interview with GQ. The actor who has been titled one of the greatest actors of this generation revealed that the reason behind his razor-sharp wit is the kind of characters he essays in his reel life. RDJ even expressed his thoughts on planning his finances in the industry.

In a conversation with GQ, the Iron Man actor was asked by the interviewer, “What do you feel is the biggest misconception about you?”

Answering the question, Robert Downey Jr. revealed, “Probably the fast talking. There's always this thing where it's like, [affected journalist voice] "Man, he's razor sharp, fast-talking, blah blah blah." I'm like: No. I've just played a lot of characters like that.”

When RDJ shared his thoughts on planning his finances in the industry

During the interview, the Iron Man star was even asked for his thoughts on the fact that the interviewer noted that he financially played the industry better than a lot of people have. He was asked if he had put a lot of thought into climbing to the top when finances were concerned.

In his response, Robert Downey Jr. revealed, “Right. Here's what I would say. When you're on the outside looking in, for years, for decades, only a fool misplays it once he's given a winning hand. And aside from certain devastating genetic weaknesses, I am not a fool.”

The last time that Robert Downey Jr. appeared on the silver screen was in Christopher Nolan’s directorial Oppenheimer which was released earlier this year. His spectacular performance in the movie was well-appreciated by the audience and the critics.