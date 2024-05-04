'I've Learned My Lesson': Glen Powell Recalls Getting Jets Engines Blow Up In His Face While Shooting For Twisters

Glen Powell is set to don the action hero suit for the remake of the 1996 film Twisters. While shooting for the film, Powell recalled being blown up in the face by jet engines during an intense action sequence. Speaking to People Magazine, the Anyone But You actor joked that he couldn’t act on the sets without getting a jet engine blow up in his face.

After acing the boy next door character in Anyone But You alongside Sydney Sweeney, the Set It Up actor looks at two action releases, one being the Hit Man and the other being the Lee Isaac Chung directorial Twisters.

What did Glen Powell say about getting his face blown by jet engines?

In conversation with the entertainment portal, the Top Gun: Maverick star said, “I was shot with every jet engine and piece of debris that they could muster up in Oklahoma and dragged through the air and across the ground more than I was expecting.”

He further added, "I don't even know if I know how to act without a giant jet engine blowing in my face anymore. It's just everything I require now as a performer."

In Twisters, Glen will portray Taylor Owens, a man who likes to chase storms and post his adventures on social media. To get the audience to feel the scenes, the makers brought in real jets, and the actors were trained to work with them.

The Dark Knight Rises actor revealed that he “learned his lesson.” The trailer for the film shares some Easter Eggs with connections to the original film, but the actor did not give out much information about them.

Powell said, “Sometimes I just got to shut my mouth. I’ll let [exec producer] Steven Spielberg give you all those, or Isaac or anybody else. But you know me: I'm always down to talk shop on these things, but I think people are just going to have to see this one in the theaters.”

Glen Powell’s comments on Hitman

The Scream Queens actor is also preparing for his big release on Netflix, The Hit Man. Apart from being present on the screens, Powell has also co-written the part along with the director, Richard Linklater. The film's first look shows Powell donning at least 10 different characters while being an undercover agent. Everything goes to plan except when Glen’s character falls for Maddy Masters (played by Adria Arjona), who asks him to kill her husband. Adding to the twists, it is revealed that Masters’ husband is already dead.

Speaking of his Hit Man character, Powell claimed, “I think I get to play somewhere around 10 characters. For an actor, there's just no greater joy than to show up to work and just play pretend.”

Twisters will hit the big screens on July 19, while Hit Man streams on Netflix from June 7.